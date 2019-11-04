Colts Claim DT Kyle Peko Off Waivers

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have claimed defensive tackle Kyle Peko off waivers from the Buffalo Bills and waived defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Nov 04, 2019 at 04:58 PM
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Kyle Peko off waivers (from Buffalo) and waived defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Peko, 6-1, 305 pounds, has played in 11 career games in his time with the Bills (2018-19) and Denver Broncos (2016-18) and has totaled 12 tackles (seven solo). He was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2016.

In 2019, Peko spent time on Buffalo's active roster and practice squad. He appeared in four games and tallied four tackles (one solo). Peko spent time on the practice squads of the Bills and Broncos in 2018. In 2017, he spent time on Denver's active roster and practice squad. Peko saw action in six games and registered six tackles (four solo). As a rookie in 2016, he spent time on the Broncos' active roster and practice squad. Peko played in one game and compiled two solo tackles.

Davis, 6-5, 320 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis on October 14, 2019. He has played in 34 career games (12 starts) in his time with the Colts (2019), Cleveland Browns (2018-19) and Baltimore Ravens (2015-17) and has compiled 31 tackles (16 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, half a sack and three passes defensed. Davis saw action in one game for Indianapolis this season.

Advertising