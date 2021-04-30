Kwity Paye: 'I Was Blessed To Be Picked By The Colts'

That feeling of elation was mutual for the Colts, who jumped at the chance to turn in Paye's name when they went on the clock with the 21st-overall pick.

Paye's upbringing alone gives Ballard and his staff confidence that he can handle the transition into becoming a professional football player. And then there's his fit on the field.

"You always look for guys who pop," Ballard said. "Do they pop on tape when you're watching – all 22 of them; who pops off the tape? And Kwity pops off the tape — one, with his athleticism and his speed, but also with his effort. This kid, he already plays the way we want to play. He is going to fit in pretty quickly."

The 6-foot-4, 272-pound Paye also had the production to match at Michigan, where he appeared in 38 games with 20 starts and tallied 100 tackles (23.5 for a loss) with 11.5 sacks and one pass defensed, forced fumble and fumble recovery apiece. Voted a team captain by his teammates in 2020, Paye was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches in 2019 and the media in 2020.

Paye described his play style as "blue collar."

Yeah, that should fit just fine around Indianapolis, where Paye will get a chance to compete alongside a similarly-wired defender up front in All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

"(I'm) just (always) chasing the ball," he said. "Every time I get a chance to tackle I just go out there and do it."

Taking everything into consideration — the player on the field and the man off of it — Paye certainly seems like a slam-dunk first-round pick for the Colts.

Now it's time for him to get to work.