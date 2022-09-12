'Swimming in Deep Water:' Colts Defense Comes On Strong Late in Season Opener

The Colts finally put their foot down at that point. The offense shocked the Houston defense with a run-heavy approach with All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and kept scoring points on its end. But that was all set up by the defense; with 10:02 left in the fourth quarter, linebacker E.J. Speed, sent on a blitz, was left untouched off the edge and crushed Mills from his blindside, knocking the ball loose, which was recovered by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner at the Houston 20-yard line.

Four plays later, Taylor was in the end zone with a two-yard run, and all of a sudden the Colts were within seven, 20-13, with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Indy defense would force a punt on the next Houston drive, and the Colts would tie the game seven plays into their next offensive possession thanks to a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Ryan to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts lost the overtime coin flip, setting up the potential for a walk-off Texans win if they were able to score a touchdown on their opening possession of the extra period. But Paye, the second-year edge rusher out of Michigan, made it clear he wasn't going to let that happen.

His first sack of the drive came on first down, as Paye simply bull-rushed his way through a tight end to get to Mills and bring him down. Paye's second sack of the drive, on 3rd and 22, featured some nifty footwork from the big fella, as he saw a chip block headed his way, so he countered by spinning out of it and right back into the face of Mills.

It's the first multi-sack performance of Paye's career after earning four total sacks as a rookie last season.

"It's definitely encouraging," Paye said. "I started working in January — as soon the season was over, I took a weekend off and I went straight back to work. Huge credit to the guys who I worked with, with Eddy (McGilvra) and Mark Hall and B.T. Jordan, and big credit to Matt Raich and Coach Nate (Ollie), all those guys that have helped me take that next step. I'm just trying to help this team as much as I can."

The Colts' defense then held the Texans out of field goal range on their final possession of the ballgame to complete an impressive final two periods of play.

"We just started swimming in deep water. We spoke about swimming in deep water — first quarter, second quarter, third quarter — and the fourth (quarter), that's when we really went to go hunt as D-linemen, and had a, 'Just go get it,' mentality," Paye said. "It wasn't a great start, but second half, we came out and we started ballin'. We just couldn't finish, as well. So we're just going to go back to the drawing board and work at it this week."