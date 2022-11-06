For Kwity Paye And His Mother, Patriots Game A 'Full-Circle' Moment

In 2017, upon addressing those in attendance after officially signing his letter of intent to play football at the University of Michigan, Kwity Paye had a special message for his mother, Agnes.

"One day, she'll never have to lift a finger again," Paye said, via The Providence Journal.

Four years later, after being selected 21st overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft, Paye doubled down on that declaration for his mother, whom he embraced while being interviewed on national TV.

"She's done working. She's retired," Paye said as Agnes and the rest of their family and friends in the room erupted into cheers.

After escaping two civil wars in West Africa to bring her two sons to the United States, and then working relentlessly to provide for her family over the next two decades, Agnes could finally relax.

Agnes has done just that the past 18-plus months, enjoying the retired life and traveling the world while Paye makes a name for himself as one of the top young edge rushers in the NFL.

And on Sunday, Paye and Agnes had a "full-circle" moment, as she made the short 45-minute drive north from their hometown of Providence, R.I., to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., to watch her son play in the NFL for the first time.