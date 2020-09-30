Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back WR Krishawn Hogan; Release QB Chad Kelly

Hogan, 6-3, 217 pounds, most recently participated in 2020 training camp with the Tennessee Titans. The Indianapolis native has played in 10 career games in his time with the New Orleans Saints (2019) and Colts (2017-19) and has compiled one reception for four yards, one special teams tackle and one fumble recovery. In 2019, Hogan spent time on the Saints' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in eight games and caught one pass for four yards. Hogan spent most of the 2018 season on Indianapolis' practice squad. As a rookie in 2017, he spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad. Hogan saw action in two games and tallied one special teams tackle and one fumble recovery before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 9, 2017. He was originally signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on September 4, 2017. Hogan participated in 2017 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2017. He played collegiately at Marian University in Indianapolis.