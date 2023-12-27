Colts to spotlight mental health at December 31 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts are dedicating their home game on Dec. 31 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders to highlighting Kicking The Stigma, their effort to be an example, convener and catalyst for strategic change in the mental health space by using the power of the Colts' platform to improve the lives of Hoosiers and beyond.
During the game, the team will recognize Hoosier mental health professionals for their work in the field, while fans will learn about Kicking The Stigma, other mental health resources and ways they can help or contribute to the effort.
"Mental health is starting to receive the public attention it deserves, but we still have a long way to go to end the stigma that prevents so many people from getting help," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Vice Chair & Owner. "This weekend's game is certainly a time for everyone to enjoy our great sport, but we also look forward to sharing important mental health information and resources with our friends, fans and neighbors."
This home game against Las Vegas will feature several elements surrounding mental health and wellness:
- Mental Health Professionals Breakfast. The team will host and recognize mental health professionals at a breakfast in the stadium and then welcome them to the field pre-game to hold the American flag during the National Anthem.
- Fan Giveaway. The first 20,000 fans through the gate will receive the new Kicking The Stigma bracelet.
- Concourse Activation. Kicking The Stigma will have a presence on the Street Level of Lucas Oil Stadium with opportunities to learn more about the initiative, register to win a Kicking The Stigma prize pack and a photo opportunity.
- Coaches and players will wear Kicking The Stigma pregame warmup shirts. The shirt will feature the new phrase "Not all pain can be seen."
- Proceeds from Sunday's Colts 50/50 raffle will go toward Kicking The Stigma Action Grants. The Action Grants support nonprofits and organizations, primarily in Indiana, to expand mental health treatment and research.
AVAILABLE NOW – NEW "KICKING THE STIGMA" GEAR @ COLTS PRO SHOP
A new Kicking The Stigma '47 Brand sweatshirt is now on sale at shop.Colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The new item showcases the new Kicking The Stigma phrase "Not all pain can be seen," with partial proceeds supporting the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants.
Other gear – including t-shirts, tumblers, lapel pins and more – also are available at shop.Colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop.
ABOUT KICKING THE STIGMA
Currently, more than 615 million people globally are living with a mental health condition with unprecedented increases in anxiety, depression and suicide rates. In the U.S., one in five adults and one in six youth experience a mental health illness each year.
While the numbers keep rising, there remains a huge gap in mental health treatment with 60 percent of people not getting the mental health services that they need. The impact goes well beyond individuals – depression and anxiety alone account for $1 trillion in lost economic productivity globally every year.
The Irsays launched Kicking The Stigma in 2020 to address this challenge. Through Kicking The Stigma Action Grants and personal donations by the Irsays, more than $25 million has been committed to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond.
Friends and fans can learn more or donate at Colts.com/KTS.