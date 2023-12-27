Colts to spotlight mental health at December 31 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts are dedicating their home game on Dec. 31 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders to highlighting Kicking The Stigma, their effort to be an example, convener and catalyst for strategic change in the mental health space by using the power of the Colts' platform to improve the lives of Hoosiers and beyond.

During the game, the team will recognize Hoosier mental health professionals for their work in the field, while fans will learn about Kicking The Stigma, other mental health resources and ways they can help or contribute to the effort.