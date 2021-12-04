Colts Activate S-Khari Willis From Injured Reserve List, Waive S-Josh Jones, Place C-Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Khari Willis from the Injured Reserve list and waived safety Josh Jones. The team also placed center Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Willis, 5-11, 215 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on November 4. He has played in 35 career games (29 starts) over three seasons (2019-21) with Indianapolis and has compiled 191 tackles (143 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five special teams stops. Willis was selected by the team in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2021, he has appeared in seven games (six starts) and has registered 38 tackles (27 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and two special teams stops.
Jones, 6-2, 220 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season after originally being signed to the team's practice squad on October 20. He has played in 54 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Green Bay Packers (2017-18) and has compiled 204 tackles (153 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and 12 special teams stops. Jones was originally selected by the Packers in the second round (61st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.