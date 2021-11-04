Colts Place S Khari Willis On Injured Reserve, Activate WR Dezmon Patmon From Injured Reserve, Elevate S Jahleel Addae To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today activated wide receiver Dezmon Patmon from the Injured Reserve list and placed safety Khari Willis on the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday's game against the New York Jets. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.

Patmon, 6-4, 225 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on September 2. As a rookie in 2020, he spent the entire season on the Colts' active roster and saw action in one game. Patmon was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 43 career games (12 starts) at Washington State (2016-19) and finished with 156 receptions for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Willis, 5-11, 215 pounds, has played in 35 career games (29 starts) over three seasons (2019-21) with Indianapolis and has compiled 191 tackles (143 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five special teams stops. He was selected by the team in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2021, Willis saw action in seven games (six starts) and registered 38 tackles (27 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and two special teams stops.