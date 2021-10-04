Colts Claim DT Khalil Davis Off Waivers 

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Khalil Davis off waivers (from Tampa Bay).
Davis, 6-1, 308 pounds, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Buccaneers. He did not see game action this season. As a rookie in 2020, Davis appeared in two games and compiled two tackles (one solo). He also played in two postseason contests as a member of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship team. Davis was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Collegiately, Davis played in 47 career games at Nebraska (2015-19) and compiled 106 tackles (62 solo), 23.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a Third Team All-Big Ten choice in 2019 and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2018. Davis was an eight-time letterwinner at Nebraska (four each in football and track) and was an NCAA Track & Field Honorable Mention All-America choice in 2019 in discus.