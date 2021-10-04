Colts Claim DT Khalil Davis Off Waivers 

Davis played in two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. 

Oct 04, 2021 at 05:46 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (12)

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Khalil Davis off waivers (from Tampa Bay). 

Davis, 6-1, 308 pounds, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Buccaneers. He did not see game action this season. As a rookie in 2020, Davis appeared in two games and compiled two tackles (one solo). He also played in two postseason contests as a member of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship team. Davis was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Collegiately, Davis played in 47 career games at Nebraska (2015-19) and compiled 106 tackles (62 solo), 23.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a Third Team All-Big Ten choice in 2019 and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2018. Davis was an eight-time letterwinner at Nebraska (four each in football and track) and was an NCAA Track & Field Honorable Mention All-America choice in 2019 in discus.

Related Content

news

Colts Elevate Ibraheim Campbell, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place Quenton Nelson On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The team also placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Injured Reserve list. 
news

Colts Place CB T.J. Carrie On Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley To 53-Man Roster, Sign S Jordan Lucas To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves before Wednesday's practice. 
news

Colts Sign S Ibraheim Campbell, TE David Wells To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Elevate DeMichael Harris, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 3 Game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Colts Place LB Jordan Glasgow On Injured Reserve, Elevate DT Antwaun Woods To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday. 
news

Colts Elevate WR DeMichael Harris From To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

Harris caught 10 passes in seven games with the Colts in 2020. 
news

Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To Practice Squad, Release S Shawn Davis From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Thursday morning. 
news

Colts Sign Guard/Tackle Anthony Coyle To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard/tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad
news

Colts Sign S Andrew Sendejo, Waive CB Chris Wilcox

The Colts also released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. 
news

Colts Elevate S Sean Davis, C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad To Active Roster For Week 1

The Colts' active roster will be at 55 players for Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Colts Sign RB Nyheim Hines To Contract Extension

Hines is the third member of the Colts' 2018 draft class to sign an extension since the start of training camp. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising