Colts Claim DT Khalil Davis Off Waivers 

Davis, 6-1, 308 pounds, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Buccaneers. He did not see game action this season. As a rookie in 2020, Davis appeared in two games and compiled two tackles (one solo). He also played in two postseason contests as a member of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship team. Davis was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.