Colts Sign DE Khalid Kareem Off Cincinnati Bengals Practice Squad, Waive S Trevor Denbow 

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and waived safety Trevor Denbow.
Kareem, 6-4, 268 pounds, was signed to the Bengals practice squad on October 13, 2022, after spending the first nine weeks of the season on the team's Injured Reserve list. In 2021, he played in seven games (one start) for Cincinnati and registered nine tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Kareem also appeared in four postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVI, and totaled three tackles (two solo). As a rookie in 2020, he saw action in all 16 games for the Bengals and finished with 19 tackles (nine solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. Kareem was originally selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. His name is pronounced KAH-lid kuh-REEM.
Denbow, 5-10, 208 pounds, has played in one game this season. He was activated from the team's Injured Reserve list on October 31, 2022, after being placed on the list on August 31, 2022. Denbow participated in the Colts' 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 47 games (42 starts) at SMU (2018-21) and compiled 181 tackles (120 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick. Denbow also totaled 45 punts for 1,745 yards (38.8 avg.). He was an American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team choice in 2019. Prior to SMU, Denbow spent one season (2017) at Navarro College and registered 36 tackles, 2.0 sacks and four interceptions in 10 games.