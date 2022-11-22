Colts Sign DE Khalid Kareem Off Cincinnati Bengals Practice Squad, Waive S Trevor Denbow 

Kareem, 6-4, 268 pounds, was signed to the Bengals practice squad on October 13, 2022, after spending the first nine weeks of the season on the team's Injured Reserve list. In 2021, he played in seven games (one start) for Cincinnati and registered nine tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Kareem also appeared in four postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVI, and totaled three tackles (two solo). As a rookie in 2020, he saw action in all 16 games for the Bengals and finished with 19 tackles (nine solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. Kareem was originally selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. His name is pronounced KAH-lid kuh-REEM.