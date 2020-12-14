Five Things Learned: Colts-Raiders (2020, Week 14)

» OFFENSIVE LINE SHUFFLING: The Colts headed into Sunday's game with some stability along their offensive line for the first time in a couple weeks, as veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who had suffered a sprained MCL in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans and then missed last Sunday's win against the Texans, was able to return to the starting lineup. But early on against the Raiders, Castonzo was seen heading to the locker room with team trainers, once again creating a bit of a shuffle up front. At first the Colts put reserve Chaz Green in at left tackle, but for the next drive they showed a look not yet seen; it was Quenton Nelson, the All-Pro guard, moving to left tackle for the first time in his career, and Joey Hunt, who has spent most of the season on Indy's practice squad, filling in for Nelson at left guard. Castonzo was eventually able to return to, and finish out, the game, but perhaps it was a blessing in disguise that the offensive line was able to get some in-game reps with a different lineup to be better prepared for the unknown moving forward. "Those MCLs are no fun, especially as a lineman, as much as you have to anchor down and change directions laterally," Colts quarterback Philip Rivers said about Castonzo. "I mean, that's what you hate about it. He's been working hard to get back. Again, like I said, sooner than maybe anticipated; sooner than most guys would. So, we certainly appreciate his toughness in gutting it out. We also appreciate Chaz and Joey getting in the mix a little bit; Quenton going out there. Guys are fighting."