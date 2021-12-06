Five Things Learned

Presented by

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

The Colts shut out the Houston Texans, 31-0, on Sunday to improve to 7-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' dominant victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 

Dec 06, 2021 at 01:05 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_5_Things_Learned_1920x1080

1. Shutting out the Texans meant a lot to the Colts.

The Colts earned their first shutout since 2018 and their first road shutout since 1992 in dismantling the Texans, 31-0, on Sunday. A few things to note about how dominant the Colts' defense was in Week 13:

  • The Texans did not run a play inside the Colts' 39-yard line. The farthest Houston's offense made it was the Colts' 40-yard line – a fourth down play that did not result in a first down.
  • Only seven of the Texans' 50 plays (14 percent) were run inside Colts territory. Three of those came in garbage time with most of the Colts' starters on the sideline.
  • The first play the Texans ran in Colts territory came with 50 seconds left in the third quarter. The Colts had run 33 plays in Houston territory before the Texans ran their first in Indianapolis territory.
  • The Texans didn't complete a pass to a wide receiver until near the three-minute mark in the third quarter.
  • The 141 yards of total offense allowed by the Colts was the sixth-lowest since the team moved to Indianapolis in 1984.
  • The Texans averaged 2.8 yards per play, the lowest yards per play average a Colts opponent has had since the Bengals in 2014.

Shutouts don't happen by accident, and they don't happen just because an opponent has a suboptimal offense. The Colts' mentality was to dominate from start to finish, and on defense, they certainly accomplished that goal. Kenny Moore II picked off Tyrod Taylor on the Texans' first offensive play of the game; on Houston's last offensive play, Kemoko Turay sacked Davis Mills.

"Every time I ran out there, I just said, let's keep it going, don't back off and keep pressuring," linebacker Darius Leonard said. "And let's protect the goose egg."

2. Kenny Moore II's Pro Bowl resume grew stronger.

Moore is putting together a Pro Bowl-caliber season. But don't take it from me; take it from these folks:

Or how about Tom Brady?

"You got a great career going," Brady told Moore after Week 12's Bucs-Colts game, with "Hard Knocks" capturing the conversation. "You know what to do. I already seen it for the last four years."

Or head coach Frank Reich:

"I think Kenny Moore is a Pro Bowl player," Reich said. "I really do. I just think he's a difference maker. We think he's the best nickel in the league. He's a great corner when he's playing corner, and when he's playing nickel, he's great. He just understands the game, he makes plays and he's consistent."

Moore picked off Taylor on the first play of the game and forced a fumble to end the Texans' second drive of the game. He allowed just a 27.1 passer rating when Houston's quarterbacks threw his way on Sunday.

Moore has four interceptions (tied for a career high), 77 tackles (four shy of a career high), four tackles for a loss (tied for a career high), one forced fumble, one sack and seven pass break-ups through 13 games.

If Moore, an undrafted free agent in 2017 who was waived by the Patriots and claimed by the Colts after training camp, does earn a spot on the Pro Bowl roster for the first time in his career, he said it'd mean "everything" given where he came from.

"I think that's for anybody that haven't been on that platform before," Moore said. "I think it'll be pretty emotional for me in where I come from and starting in high school and going Division II and just beating all the odds."

3. T.Y. Hilton's leadership played a role last week.

Don't view T.Y. Hilton's statline – two catches for 22 yards – as a sign the veteran wide receiver didn't make an impact on Sunday's game. He absolutely impacted the Colts' performance as a team leader, with a juiced-up speech he gave Saturday cited by multiple players after the game as a driving force behind the 31-0 win.

"TY said it best on Saturday," Leonard said. "Good teams play down to the level of their competition, but great teams dominate the whole game. (We) wanted to come out and completely dominate."

"I think that motivated everybody," running back Nyheim Hines said. "He gave us a really passionate speech on Saturday. So I think we kind of drew off that and came out there and tried to handle business and get on them early." 

There's a reason why Hilton is a team captain – when he speaks, players listen. And his message was an important one for a Colts team that couldn't afford to overlook Houston with the bye week and massive games against the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals on the horizon.

Game Photos: Colts at Texans, Week 13

See all the action at NRG Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Houston Texans in Week 13.

23 CB Kenny Moore II
1 / 108

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
42 DB Andrew Sendejo, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #30 S George Odum, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
2 / 108

42 DB Andrew Sendejo, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #30 S George Odum, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
30 S George Odum, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
3 / 108

30 S George Odum, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith, #64 G Mark Glowinski, #63 G Danny Pinter, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher
4 / 108

72 T/G Braden Smith, #64 G Mark Glowinski, #63 G Danny Pinter, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
5 / 108

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
6 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
7 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
8 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
9 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
10 / 108

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
11 / 108

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Taylor Stallworth
12 / 108

95 DT Taylor Stallworth

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #72 T/G Braden Smith
13 / 108

63 G Danny Pinter, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
6 K Michael Badgley
14 / 108

6 K Michael Badgley

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
15 / 108

90 DT Grover Stewart, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
16 / 108

90 DT Grover Stewart, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
17 / 108

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz, #63 G Danny Pinter
18 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
19 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
20 / 108

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
21 / 108

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
22 / 108

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
23 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin, #91 DE Isaac Rochell, #37 S Khari Willis
24 / 108

44 LB Zaire Franklin, #91 DE Isaac Rochell, #37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
25 / 108

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
26 / 108

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
27 / 108

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis
28 / 108

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
29 / 108

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
30 / 108

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
31 / 108

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
42 DB Andrew Sendejo
32 / 108

42 DB Andrew Sendejo

© Indianapolis Colts
D6C_7799
33 / 108
© Indianapolis Colts
D6C_7818
34 / 108
© Indianapolis Colts
D6C_7803
35 / 108
© Indianapolis Colts
D6C_7859
36 / 108
© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
37 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith, #64 G Mark Glowinski, #63 G Danny Pinter, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher
38 / 108

72 T/G Braden Smith, #64 G Mark Glowinski, #63 G Danny Pinter, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
39 / 108

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
40 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
41 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
42 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
43 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
44 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
45 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin, #14 WR Zach Pascal
46 / 108

16 WR Ashton Dulin, #14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
47 / 108

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
48 / 108

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
49 / 108

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
50 / 108

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
51 / 108

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #51 DE Kwity Paye
52 / 108

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
53 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
54 / 108

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
55 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
56 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #72 T/G Braden Smith
57 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #21 RB Nyheim Hines
58 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
59 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
60 / 108

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
61 / 108

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz, #63 G Danny Pinter
62 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
63 / 108

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
64 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
65 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
66 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
67 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
49 LB Matthew Adams, #16 WR Ashton Dulin, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #45 LB E.J. Speed
68 / 108

49 LB Matthew Adams, #16 WR Ashton Dulin, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
69 / 108

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
70 / 108

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
71 / 108

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
72 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
73 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
74 / 108

84 TE Jack Doyle, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #72 T/G Braden Smith
75 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
76 / 108

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis
77 / 108

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
78 / 108

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
79 / 108

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
80 / 108

16 WR Ashton Dulin, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #91 DE Isaac Rochell, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #42 DB Andrew Sendejo
81 / 108

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #91 DE Isaac Rochell, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #42 DB Andrew Sendejo

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
82 / 108

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
83 / 108

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
84 / 108

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
85 / 108

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
86 / 108

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
87 / 108

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
88 / 108

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
89 / 108

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Taylor Stallworth
90 / 108

95 DT Taylor Stallworth

© Indianapolis Colts
79 OT Eric Fisher
91 / 108

79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
92 / 108

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #6 K Michael Badgley
93 / 108

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #6 K Michael Badgley

© Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
94 / 108

57 DE Kemoko Turay

© Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
95 / 108

57 DE Kemoko Turay

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
96 / 108

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
97 / 108

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
98 / 108

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #63 G Danny Pinter
99 / 108

4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
100 / 108

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
101 / 108

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
102 / 108

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
103 / 108

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
104 / 108

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
105 / 108

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
106 / 108

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal, #63 G Danny Pinter, #62 G Chris Reed, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #35 RB Deon Jackson
107 / 108

14 WR Zach Pascal, #63 G Danny Pinter, #62 G Chris Reed, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #10 WR Dezmon Patmon, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #35 RB Deon Jackson, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #16 WR Ashton Dulin, #81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, #63 G Danny Pinter
108 / 108

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #10 WR Dezmon Patmon, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #35 RB Deon Jackson, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #16 WR Ashton Dulin, #81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. The Colts stuck to the run game.

Jonathan Taylor tied a season high with 32 carries as the Colts kept pounding their ground game against a Texans defense that was selling out to stop it. Half of Taylor's 32 carries came with eight or more Texans defenders in the box, per Pro Football Focus.

But eventually, Reich was confident running the ball so much would wear down a Texans defense that didn't get many breaks thanks to the Colts' defense forcing so many three-and-outs and short, abbreviated drives.

"I think we just wore them down, and the fact that the defense was playing so well and just kept giving us opportunities," Reich said. "You know, can't underestimate that. When it's three and out and these turnovers, you can be more patient with the run game. You can be more patient with the run game when the defense is playing like that, and I think we just eventually wore them down."

Taylor leads the NFL with 241 carries, 1,348 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, but is feeling "surprisingly good" heading into the bye week.

"That's just a testament to our training staff in there," Taylor said. "I am in there all the time, and those guys are taking care of me whether it's pre-hab or rehab, and then the coaches putting together great schemes. A lot of the runs, they are opening up like the Red Sea, so I am able to not get touched for a few yards."

5. The Colts will get a well-earned, extended break.

The Colts re-convened at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday, but players are dismissed from Tuesday through Sunday and coaches will get Thursday and Friday off, too.

"Just tell them, 'hey, don't let your guard down. Be safe. Don't go crazy,'" Reich said of his message to his team about the bye week. "You know, we have a saying: not too high, not too low, a man of wisdom avoids all extremes, have some fun, enjoy yourself, get some rest and use good hygiene. Do you all those things. Be smart and do the right thing."

The hope is Colts players can recharge mentally and physically during the bye week and come back fresh for a make-or-break final four games.

"Everybody get their mind right, bodies right," Leonard said. "And just be ready to make sure you understand that when we come back, we got a point to prove and we got a goal that we're trying to reach."

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

The Colts fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-31, on Sunday and are now 6-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' loss with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

The Colts thumped the Buffalo Bills, 41-15, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Get inside the Colts' victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

The Colts topped the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 5-5 in 2021. Get inside the Colts' victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

The Colts topped the New York Jets, 45-30, on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. Get inside the Colts' primetime win with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Titans, Week 8

The Colts fell to the Tennessee Titans, 34-31, in overtime in Week 8. Get inside the Colts' loss with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. 49ers, Week 7

The Colts topped the San Francisco 49ers, 30-18, on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Get inside the Colts' win with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

The Colts throttled the Houston Texans, 31-3, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 2-4 on the season. Here are five big storylines we learned coming out of the game. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

The Colts fell, 31-25, to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Here are five big storylines we learned coming out of the game. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

Carson Wentz continued to take care of the football while the Colts established the run and played good complementary football in their 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

The Colts are remaining confident and aren't panicking after losing, 25-16, to the Titans to fall to 0-3 on the season.
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

The Colts liked what they saw from Carson Wentz before his ankle injury, but the team's issues in the red zone were the story from Week 2's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising