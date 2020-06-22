Colts Productions Wins Two Emmy® Awards

INDIANAPOLIS —The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Lower Great Lakes Chapter announced Colts Productions as the winner of two Emmy® awards during its virtual awards ceremony this past weekend.
The winning submissions came in the Sports – Documentary (Colts Forever: “Hunter Smith”) and Branded Content Program – Long Form (Colts Life: “Kenny Moore II”) categories. Entering the evening, Colts Productions was nominated for a total of five 2019 Emmys® for its video and digital programming taking fans and viewers behind the scenes of the Indianapolis Colts organization.
Colts Productions is the team's production and distribution group and includes all the club's video, radio, digital, social media, photo and creative properties.
The production team uses its unprecedented access to players, coaches, scouts and other team personnel to provide a whole host of entertaining and informative content for fans throughout the year. Since launching in March 2019, its projects have included:
- With the Next Pick, a web series giving fans an inside look at the Colts scouting operation and the 2019 and 2020 NFL Drafts.
- Colts Life, which follows current Colts in their hometowns as they visit family, attend community events and reconnect with fans, friends and loved ones.
- Colts Forever, which checks in with retired Colts greats and their lives and careers after football.
- Colts Forged, which told the story of a former Colts player's rehab from a 2019 injury and his quest to return to the playing field.