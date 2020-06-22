Monday, Jun 22, 2020 12:47 PM

Colts Productions Wins Two Emmy® Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Lower Great Lakes Chapter announced Colts Productions as the winner of two Emmy® awards during its virtual awards ceremony this past weekend.

colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2019_kenny-moore-colts-productions

INDIANAPOLIS —The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Lower Great Lakes Chapter announced Colts Productions as the winner of two Emmy® awards during its virtual awards ceremony this past weekend.

The winning submissions came in the Sports – Documentary (Colts Forever: “Hunter Smith”) and Branded Content Program – Long Form (Colts Life: “Kenny Moore II”) categories. Entering the evening, Colts Productions was nominated for a total of five 2019 Emmys® for its video and digital programming taking fans and viewers behind the scenes of the Indianapolis Colts organization.

Colts Productions is the team's production and distribution group and includes all the club's video, radio, digital, social media, photo and creative properties.

The production team uses its unprecedented access to players, coaches, scouts and other team personnel to provide a whole host of entertaining and informative content for fans throughout the year. Since launching in March 2019, its projects have included:

  • With the Next Pick, a web series giving fans an inside look at the Colts scouting operation and the 2019 and 2020 NFL Drafts.
  • Colts Life, which follows current Colts in their hometowns as they visit family, attend community events and reconnect with fans, friends and loved ones.
  • Colts Forever, which checks in with retired Colts greats and their lives and careers after football.
  • Colts Forged, which told the story of a former Colts player's rehab from a 2019 injury and his quest to return to the playing field.

Related Content

NFL.com: Marlon Mack Among NFL's Most Explosive Runners
news

NFL.com: Marlon Mack Among NFL's Most Explosive Runners

After reaching his first 1,000-yard season in 2019, NFL.com has named Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack as one of the league's most-explosive runners.
Kenny Moore II: 'I Was Grieving Him Before I Started Grieving Him'
news

Kenny Moore II: 'I Was Grieving Him Before I Started Grieving Him'

In a way, Kenny Moore II lost his father twice. But when Kenneth Dale Moore died in early 2016, the pain just never went away for a son on the brink of achieving his wildest dreams.
Why The Colts Are Celebrating Juneteenth
news

Why The Colts Are Celebrating Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, but up until recently hadn't gained the proper historical notoriety and recognition it deserved. Recent protests demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality have brought the importance of these efforts to the forefront, however, and accordingly the Indianapolis Colts have officially made Juneteenth a company holiday.
Colts To Celebrate 'Juneteenth' With New Scholarship, Inclusion Director
news

Colts To Celebrate 'Juneteenth' With New Scholarship, Inclusion Director

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the first of several steps to battle systemic racism and other forms of discrimination and to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of the team's business and community efforts.
Three Colts Make NFL.com's 2020 All-Under-25 Team
news

Three Colts Make NFL.com's 2020 All-Under-25 Team

According to NFL.com, the Indianapolis Colts have three solid, young building blocks on their roster in right tackle Braden Smith, left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Bobby Okereke. The trio has been named to Marc Sessler's NFL 2020 All-Under-25 Team.
Michael Pittman Jr. On Indy Workouts, Mindset At X-Receiver, Quiet Confidence
news

Michael Pittman Jr. On Indy Workouts, Mindset At X-Receiver, Quiet Confidence

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. today spoke to the media via video conference call. What were some top takeaways about how he's enjoying his first week in Indianapolis working out with teammates, how he fits at the X-receiver spot and more?
Leap Year: Parris Campbell Set For A Big Jump In Year 2?
news

Leap Year: Parris Campbell Set For A Big Jump In Year 2?

In a recent NFL.com discussion, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell was selected by analysts as one of the NFL's young players set to make a jump in Year 2. Here's why Campbell could "blossom" in 2020.
Colts Sign 2020 Third-Round Pick Julian Blackmon; All Nine Picks Now Under Contract
news

Colts Sign 2020 Third-Round Pick Julian Blackmon; All Nine Picks Now Under Contract

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of safety Julian Blackmon, their third-round (85th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Colts have now signed all nine of their 2020 draft picks.
Danny Pinter On Picking Up The Playbook, Veteran O-Linemen, Interior Focus
news

Danny Pinter On Picking Up The Playbook, Veteran O-Linemen, Interior Focus

Indianapolis Colts rookie guard Danny Pinter today spoke to local reporters via video conference call. What were the top takeaways about how he's grasping the playbook, what he's taking away from the veterans along the offensive line and more?
Jonathan Taylor On Splitting Reps, Ball Security, Ivy League Possibilities
news

Jonathan Taylor On Splitting Reps, Ball Security, Ivy League Possibilities

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor today spoke to local reporters via video conference call. What were the top takeaways about how he'll approach splitting carries with Marlon Mack, getting schooled in ball security by Tom Rathman and more?
Dezmon Patmon On Working Out With Teammates, Training Camp Approach, Learning Playbook
news

Dezmon Patmon On Working Out With Teammates, Training Camp Approach, Learning Playbook

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on Tuesday spoke to reporters via video conference call. What were some top takeaways from the session about his side work with teammates, his approach heading into training camp and more?

Advertising