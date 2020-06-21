Kenny Moore II: ‘I Was Grieving Him Before I Started Grieving Him’

Moore II moved to strong safety his senior year at Valdosta State, but the new position did little to impede his progress. He would pick off five passes and lead his team in tackles, interceptions and pass breakups, and earned American Football Coaches Association All-America honors.

Moore II had to hustle just to get on the radar of a few NFL teams that next spring, however; Moore II, who wasn't invited to the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, said he drove himself almost 1,500 total miles in the span of six days just to be able to work out at a regional combine and three different pro days.

But it all paid off for Moore II following the 2017 NFL Draft, when the cornerback was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

The next few months would prove to be extremely difficult for Moore II, who grew homesick and didn't know if he was cut out to make it in the NFL, particularly with the Patriots. On top of all of that, Moore II's grandmother had suffered a stroke.

At one point, Moore II called his mother and told her he was likely going to be heading home for good.

On Sept. 2, 2017, Moore II's fears were confirmed when he was waived by the Patriots during final roster cuts. He was devastated.

His mother was there with some words of encouragement, however. She remembered a young Kenny getting home from school one day and telling her about his big dreams at the local pier.

"He said, 'Momma, I'm gonna grow up and I'm gonna be an NFL player,'" Carter recalled. "And deep down inside, I believed that he believed in himself that he could do it. … (If) your child tells you that they're gonna be a golf player or an NFL or basketball player, you have to believe in that child. If that child has that belief that's in their heart, mind and soul, you never know."

Unbeknownst to Moore II, less than 24 hours later, he'd be on a plane and on to his next NFL opportunity.

The Colts were just about to start the 2017 regular season, but were already decimated at the cornerback position. They needed reinforcements — and fast. And while Moore II, at 5-foot-9, didn't fit their height requirements at the position, his 78-inch wingspan and 36.2-inch arms more than made up for any height deficiencies.

Still, general manager Chris Ballard needed a little convincing to put in a waiver claim for Moore II.

"It'd be two o'clock in the morning in here, and when you're watching those (waivers) guys, now, that's not like watching draft tape. You're digging for a needle in the haystack on that claim day to try to claim players," Ballard said. "So here I'm looking at the numbers, and I'm just looking at 5'9", 185 pounds, and you've seen a good player on tape, but you're saying, '5'9", a dime a dozen.' And I think it was Ed (Dodds) who said, 'Look Chris, he's got (36) inch arms; it equals out to be taller than what he is.' And Kevin (Rogers) had been beating me up all night on him. Finally I just relented; I was like, 'Just take him. … He's better than what we got.' And he ended up being a really good player."

The Colts ended up claiming Moore II, and the rest is history.

After working his way up the depth chart, Moore II has proven to be one of the best inside cornerbacks in the league. Since 2017, he has 176 total tackles (10 for a loss) with six interceptions, 19 passes defensed and four sacks. He's one of eight players — and the only cornerback — in the NFL with those numbers; Moore II's teammate, linebacker Darius Leonard, a two-time All-Pro selection, is also on that list.

And on June 13, 2019, less than two years after he was cut by the Patriots, Moore II's life changed in a way he could've never imagined. Staring him in the face was a brand new contract extension from the Colts, one that reportedly made him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.

"I mean, he is a consummate pro, really," Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Moore II after he signed his extension. "It's not just the high-level play, but it's the consistency of play. That's really what I think he embodies. We saw his playmaking ability (in 2018) on the ball, sack, blitzer. But really just the way he brings that every day out in practice. Then out in the community he's a leader. We love him."

What's best for Moore II, however, is the fact he can finally take care of his mother, who has worked jobs at K-Mart and Walmart his entire life just to ensure her family has gotten by.

"If anybody knows my mom, they know how hard-working she was and (how) devoted she was to her family, and how loving she was to her kids and her family. That was always my why, just to do it for my mom," Moore II said. "They used to always say in school, like, 'Who's your hero? Who do you look up to?' And everybody would always say, like, entertainers in the world and comedians and stuff like that, but my mom was my hero going through school. And if I could do it for anybody growing up, it was always my mom."

"You know, sometimes you talk to your children (and) you never realize that they're really paying attention," Carter said. "And so, Kenny has always told me, 'Momma, I'm gonna take care of you.' But that has always been my job, to take care of him. And before his dad passed, I told his dad that I was going to take care of them. And I made that promise. But now, he's taking care of me."

Forget the money, forget the notoriety. Kenny Moore II strives to make those who are important to him proud of the way he approaches life.

And with that in mind, as he takes the field before each game, Moore II pounds his chest two times and points up to the sky: one for God, and the other for Kenneth Dale Moore.

"He makes the game fun to play," Moore II said of his father. "I know it's bigger than me. My family knows how big my relationship was with him at the time; they knew it was more than just football.