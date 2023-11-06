5 Colts Things Learned, Week 9: Early pressure pays off as defense stifles Panthers; turnover-free game steadies offense

1. Early pressure on Bryce Young paid dividends as the game went on.

The Colts' defensive line – led by a rampaging DeForest Buckner – set the tone over the Carolina Panthers' first five possessions. Specifically: 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was under pressure on six of his first 13 dropbacks and completed just four of nine passes for 14 yards while being sacked twice.

On those six dropbacks under pressure, Young completed two of four passes – both on third down well short of the sticks – for four yards.

"With Bryce back there, he's a rookie quarterback, we knew we had to put the pressure on him," Buckner, who sacked Young in the first quarter, said. "We had to make him feel us up front all day and I feel like we consistently did that the entire day."

That cumulative pressure had an impact. The next time Young was under pressure on a dropback – defensive ends Isaiah Land and Jake Martin collapsed the pocket with 31 seconds left in the second quarter on Carolina's sixth possession – he floated a pass toward running back Chuba Hubbard that Kenny Moore II jumped in front of for his first of two pick-sixes.

Moore's first pick-six put the Colts up 20-3 at halftime. Young was pressured on 13 of 29 dropbacks in the second half and threw two interceptions: First, Moore's second pick-six on an overthrown screen to running back Miles Sanders; second, with Land and defensive end Tyquan Lewis closing in, linebacker Segun Olubi stepped in front of a pass for his first career interception.

Over the entire game, the Colts pressured Young on 21 dropbacks and held him to eight completions on 15 attempts for 38 yards (2.5 yards/attempt) with four sacks. Young had a 19.1 passer rating when under pressure.