Kankakee Valley's Kirk Kennedy Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 8

Kirk Kennedy of Kankakee Valley High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
Kennedy's Class 4A Kougars (4-4) won at Class 4A Highland to secure his 200th career win. Kennedy, who previously coached at Lowell, Bloomington South, North Judson and Franklin County, currently ranks 17th among winningest active coaches in Indiana.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 8:
Region 2: Mike Davidson - Mishawaka Marian
Region 3: Michael Mosser - Adams Central
Region 4: Ron Shaffer - Rochester
Region 5: Chris Makowski - Peru
Region 6: Rob Gibson - Avon
Region 7: Chris Chang - Purdue Polytechnic
Region 8: Jake Gilbert - Westfield
Region 9: Tony Lewis - Jasper
Region 10: James Bragg - Floyd Central
This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.