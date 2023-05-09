Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree, waive DE Guy Thomas

Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, has played in 15 career games in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and Denver Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards. He has also appeared in one postseason contest. Winfree was originally selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Colorado. In 2022, he spent time on the Packers' active roster and practice squad. Winfree saw action in three games and caught one pass for 17 yards.