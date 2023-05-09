Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree, waive DE Guy Thomas

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 

May 09, 2023 at 03:39 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Juwann Winfree and waived defensive end Guy Thomas.

Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, has played in 15 career games in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and Denver Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards. He has also appeared in one postseason contest. Winfree was originally selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Colorado. In 2022, he spent time on the Packers' active roster and practice squad. Winfree saw action in three games and caught one pass for 17 yards.

Thomas, 6-2, 232 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2023. Collegiately, he appeared in 23 games (17 starts) at Colorado (2020-22) and totaled 71 tackles (36 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Prior to Colorado, Thomas spent time at Coahoma Community College (2019) and Nebraska (2017-18).

Related Content

news

Colts sign WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice, DT Jamal Woods; waive four players

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts release QB Nick Foles

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.

news

Colts sign 15 undrafted free agents

The Colts will hold a rookie minicamp this weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts sign 7 2023 NFL Draft picks

The Colts will hold a rookie minicamp this weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts waive DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne, DT Chris Williams, TE Jalen Wydermyer

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

news

Colts waive RBs Darrynton Evans, Aaron Shampklin, CB David Vereen, WR Kristian Wilkerson

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brown

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts sign RB Darrynton Evans

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.

news

Colts re-sign DE Khalid Kareem

The Colts signed Kareem off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad last season.

news

Colts re-sign WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin established himself on both offense and special teams over four seasons in Indianapolis.

news

Colts sign free agent DT Taven Bryan

Bryan started 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Schedule Release Coming Thursday, May 11

Schedule Release Coming Thursday, May 11

Join our official Priority List to be the first to see the 2023 Colts Schedule and get first access to single-game tickets before they go on sale!

Learn more
Advertising