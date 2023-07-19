July 29 Colts Training Camp Practice SOLD OUT

Tickets to the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Sat., July 29 at 6 p.m. at Grand Park Sports Campus are sold out.

That Saturday (and Sunday), the NFL will celebrate Back Together Weekend, when for the third year all 32 NFL clubs will hold Training Camp practices on the same days and invite fans to take part in person or virtually.

For those not attending, all day coverage across all 32 training camps will be provided by:

NFL Network, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET

ESPN, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

ABC, 1-3 p.m. ET (on Saturday)