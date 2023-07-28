Training Camp

July 28 Training Camp Practice Moved Indoors

Due to potential extreme heat and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 10 a.m. today has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

Jul 28, 2023 at 08:35 AM
Due to limited space in the Events Center, only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the Events Center will receive a wristband to gain access.

  • Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 9:30 a.m.
  • Doors will not open before 9:45 a.m.
  • All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter.
  • No re-entry will be permitted.
  • Lightning in area. Please do not line up until weather permits. Take precaution.

Complimentary parking will be available today in Lot C for the first 750 fans only. Fans should enter Lot C via Grand Park Blvd. If a parking pass has been pre-purchased for today, fans may email Rachel Nelson at rnelson@westfield.in.gov for more information.

Unfortunately, due to space constraints, the team is not able to facilitate autographs before or after practice.

Complimentary bottled water will be provided upon entry, while supplies last. There will be no concessions available in the Events Center. Outside food and beverage is not permitted in the Events Center.

Colts City will not be open before or after practice.

For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy will be in effect. For more information, visit NFL.com/allclear.

