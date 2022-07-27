July 27 Training Camp Practice Moved Indoors

Due to potential inclement weather and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

Due to limited space in the Events Center, only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the Events Center will receive a wristband to gain access.

Important Information:

Fans may download FREE TICKETS at Colts.com/Camp.

at Colts.com/Camp. Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Doors will not open before 11:45 a.m.

All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter.

No re-entry will be permitted.

Complimentary parking will be available today in Lot C (open at 11am) for the first 750 fans only. Fans should enter Lot C via Grand Park Blvd. View Map Here >>

If a parking pass has been pre-purchased for today, please reach out to Rachel Nelson via email at rnelson@westfield.in.gov for more information.

Unfortunately, due to space constraints, the team is not able to facilitate autographs before or after practice.

Complimentary bottled water will be provided upon entry, while supplies last. There will be no concessions available in the Events Center. Outside food and beverage is not permitted in the Events Center.

Colts City will not be open before or after practice.