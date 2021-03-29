Transactions

Colts Sign Tackle Julién Davenport, Re-Sign Center Joey Hunt

The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent tackle Julién Davenport and re-signed center Joey Hunt.

Mar 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM
Davenport, 6-7, 325 pounds, has played in 51 career games (28 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2017-18). He has also started one postseason contest. Davenport was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. His first name is pronounced joo-lee-OWN.

In 2020, Davenport played in all 16 games (one start as an extra offensive lineman). He started all eight games (seven at left tackle and one at right tackle) he appeared in with the Dolphins in 2019 after being acquired by the team via trade with Houston on September 1, 2019. Davenport started 15 games (13 at left tackle and two at right tackle) and one postseason contest (at left tackle) for the Texans in 2018. As a rookie in 2017, he saw action in 11 games with four starts (three at left tackle and one as an extra offensive lineman).

Hunt, 6-2, 299 pounds, has played in 35 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). He has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). Hunt was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Hunt spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in one regular season game.

Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) looks to block against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jabaal Sheard (93) as he rushes during a regular season Week 17 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Texans 22-13 (Matt Patterson via AP)
Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) looks to block against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jabaal Sheard (93) as he rushes during a regular season Week 17 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Texans 22-13 (Matt Patterson via AP)

Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Greg Trott via AP)
Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Greg Trott via AP)

Houston Texans offensive tackle Julien Davenport (70) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in Houston. The Colts won the game 21-7. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
Houston Texans offensive tackle Julien Davenport (70) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in Houston. The Colts won the game 21-7. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

Miami Dolphins tackle Julien Davenport (70) blocks during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Miami Dolphins tackle Julien Davenport (70) blocks during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes against Julien Davenport (70) during a regular season Week 13 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans in Houston on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The Texans beat the Browns 29-13. (Matt Patterson via AP)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes against Julien Davenport (70) during a regular season Week 13 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans in Houston on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The Texans beat the Browns 29-13. (Matt Patterson via AP)

Miami Dolphins tackle Julien Davenport (70) enters the field for an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Miami Dolphins tackle Julien Davenport (70) enters the field for an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Houston Texans tackle Julien Davenport (70) blocks in action against the New York Jets Saturday December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Houston Texans tackle Julien Davenport (70) blocks in action against the New York Jets Saturday December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Houston Texans tackle Julien Davenport (70) blocks during an NFL game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, Landover, MD. The Texans defeated the Redskins 23-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Houston Texans tackle Julien Davenport (70) blocks during an NFL game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, Landover, MD. The Texans defeated the Redskins 23-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) rests during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Greg Trott via AP)
Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) rests during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Greg Trott via AP)

Houston Texans tackle Julien Davenport (70) run blocks in action against the New England Patriots Sunday September 9, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Houston Texans tackle Julien Davenport (70) run blocks in action against the New England Patriots Sunday September 9, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) blocks during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Houston. (Greg Trott via AP)
Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) blocks during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Houston. (Greg Trott via AP)

Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) blocks during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Denver, Colo. (Greg Trott via AP)
Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) blocks during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Denver, Colo. (Greg Trott via AP)

Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) during pregame warmups before a regular season Week 17 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Texans 22-13 (Matt Patterson via AP)
Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) during pregame warmups before a regular season Week 17 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Texans 22-13 (Matt Patterson via AP)

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) looks to pass as Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) blocks for him during a regular season Week 9 NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans on Sunday November 5, 2017 in Houston. The Colts beat the Texans 20-14 (Matt Patterson via AP)
Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) looks to pass as Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) blocks for him during a regular season Week 9 NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans on Sunday November 5, 2017 in Houston. The Colts beat the Texans 20-14 (Matt Patterson via AP)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Tarell Basham (58) rushes against Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) during a regular season Week 17 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Texans 22-13 (Matt Patterson via AP)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Tarell Basham (58) rushes against Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) during a regular season Week 17 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Texans 22-13 (Matt Patterson via AP)

Houston Texans offensive tackle Julien Davenport (70) approaches the line during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, December 25, 2017 in Houston. The Steelers won the game 34-6. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
Houston Texans offensive tackle Julien Davenport (70) approaches the line during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, December 25, 2017 in Houston. The Steelers won the game 34-6. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) looks to block against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans on Monday December 25, 2017 in Houston. The Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 (Matt Patterson via AP)
Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) looks to block against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans on Monday December 25, 2017 in Houston. The Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 (Matt Patterson via AP)

Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) and running back Lamar Miller (26) look to block Indianapolis Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo (52) as he rushes during a regular season Week 17 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Texans 22-13 (Matt Patterson via AP)
Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) and running back Lamar Miller (26) look to block Indianapolis Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo (52) as he rushes during a regular season Week 17 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Texans 22-13 (Matt Patterson via AP)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) rushes against Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans on Monday December 25, 2017 in Houston. The Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 (Matt Patterson via AP)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) rushes against Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans on Monday December 25, 2017 in Houston. The Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 (Matt Patterson via AP)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) rushes against Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans on Monday December 25, 2017 in Houston. The Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 (Matt Patterson via AP)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) rushes against Houston Texans offensive lineman Julien Davenport (70) during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans on Monday December 25, 2017 in Houston. The Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 (Matt Patterson via AP)

