Colts Sign Tackle Julién Davenport, Re-Sign Center Joey Hunt

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent tackle Julién Davenport and re-signed center Joey Hunt.

Davenport, 6-7, 325 pounds, has played in 51 career games (28 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2017-18). He has also started one postseason contest. Davenport was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. His first name is pronounced joo-lee-OWN.

In 2020, Davenport played in all 16 games (one start as an extra offensive lineman). He started all eight games (seven at left tackle and one at right tackle) he appeared in with the Dolphins in 2019 after being acquired by the team via trade with Houston on September 1, 2019. Davenport started 15 games (13 at left tackle and two at right tackle) and one postseason contest (at left tackle) for the Texans in 2018. As a rookie in 2017, he saw action in 11 games with four starts (three at left tackle and one as an extra offensive lineman).

Hunt, 6-2, 299 pounds, has played in 35 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). He has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). Hunt was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.