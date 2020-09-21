Josh Shattuck Named Fifth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Josh Shattuck of Elkhart High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 

Sep 21, 2020 at 06:00 AM
Colts Communications
Shattuck, who is 4-0 in his first year at the school, was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 6A, eighth-ranked Lions defeated Penn 20-19. It was the first time Penn has ever lost to Elkhart at Rice Field in Elkhart.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 5:

Region Coach/School
1 Joe O’Connell – River Forest
3 Josh Gerber – Norwell
4 Troy Burgess – Frontier
5 Jon Kirschner – Hamilton Heights
6 Mike Gillin – Mooresville
7 Jason Simmons – Ben Davis
8 Jake Gilbert – Westfield
9 Scott Buening – Southridge
10 James Bragg – Floyd Central

This season marks the 21st year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund, as well as a donation of about 2,000 meals to a food shelter of the coach's choice.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

Related Content

Mishawaka Marian's Bogunia Rises To The Challenge For The No. 3 Knights 
Mishawaka Marian's Bogunia Rises To The Challenge For The No. 3 Knights 

Mt. Vernon's Mike Kirschner Named Fourth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 
Mt. Vernon's Mike Kirschner Named Fourth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Mike Kirschner of Mt. Vernon High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 
Center Grove's Curry Getting the Job Done On and Off the Field
Center Grove's Curry Getting the Job Done On and Off the Field

The 2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider: Week Three
The 2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider: Week Three

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is a weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana High School Football
Tell City's Mac Webb Named Third 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 
Tell City's Mac Webb Named Third 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Mac Webb of Tell City High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 
West Washington's Holden Bowsman - Following In His Father's Footsteps
West Washington's Holden Bowsman - Following In His Father's Footsteps

Cathedral's Bill Peebles Named Second 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 
Cathedral's Bill Peebles Named Second 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Bill Peebles of Cathedral High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 
Age Not a Factor for Lafayette Central Catholic's Breyfogle
Age Not a Factor for Lafayette Central Catholic's Breyfogle

FT. Wayne Northrop's Jason Doerffler Named First 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 
FT. Wayne Northrop's Jason Doerffler Named First 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Jason Doerffler of Fort Wayne Northrop High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 
Indiana Football Digest Insider/Honor Roll - 2019 State Finals
Indiana Football Digest Insider/Honor Roll - 2019 State Finals

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
Kyle Ralph Of New Palestine High School Named 'Coach Of The Week' For 2019
Kyle Ralph Of New Palestine High School Named 'Coach Of The Week' For 2019

Kyle Ralph of New Palestine High School has been named the 11th Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Advertising