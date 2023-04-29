After feeling the love from Reggie Wayne, Josh Downs is ready to embark on own Colts receiver journey

With his 5-foot-9, 171-pound frame, Downs is a bit of a mixup size-wise at the receiver position for the Colts, who have featured larger pass-catchers in recent years with Michael Pittman Jr. (6-foot-4) and Alec Pierce (6-foot-3). Nevertheless, Downs proved himself to be consistently productive the last two seasons at North Carolina, averaging more than 97 receptions for 1,180 yards over that span and hauling in a combined 19 receiving touchdowns. He also averaged more than 11 yards per return as the team's punt returner.

Downs doesn't exactly have burner speed — with his still-respectable 4.48-second 40-yard dash — but he'll beat defenders with his athleticism and his "dynamic footwork and an instinctive feel for how to elude opponents," analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in Downs' NFL.com Draft Profile.

"Downs posted off-the-charts production over the last two seasons as an undersized slot with an oversized will," the profile continues. "His confidence jumps off the tape and he has proven himself to be better at catching through contact than you might expect."

Those attributes clearly came through at the Combine, where Downs was able to make that aforementioned impression on Wayne. Downs explained Friday how he was able to develop his route-running skills, a process that will now hit overdrive as he enters his first NFL season.

"I'd say running routes kind of was natural — the hesitations, the change of pace, the different lateral movements that kind of came from different trainers teaching me different things. It took off from there," he said. "I study routes, I watch different guys a lot — Davante Adams, Odell (Beckham Jr.); a lot of dudes. Being a receiver, I feel like running routes is obviously the most important thing besides catching the ball because if you can't get open, what are you going to do?"

For Downs, the cherry on top for his first NFL destination, aside from having coaches he knows genuinely believe in him from the start, is the fact that he will get a chance to grow alongside a talented rookie quarterback. The Colts on Thursday selected University of Florida star Anthony Richardson to be their signal caller of the future, and Downs can't wait to meet up with his new QB and get to work.