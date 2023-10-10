Josh Downs nominated for Week 5 Rookie of the Week

The NFL announced Downs' nomination on Tuesday.

Oct 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Downs W5 ROTW

Josh Downs was nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week following the Colts' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Downs had a career day against the Titans, catching all six of his targets for a season-high 97 yards. He led the team in both categories.

He joins quarterback Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), running back De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins), running back Jaleel McLaughlin (Denver Broncos), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles) and defensive back Terell Smith (Chicago Bears) as nominees for the distinction.

Fans can vote for Downs on www.nfl.com/rookies, @NFL on Twitter, and on the NFL Mobile app through Thursday at 12:00 PM ET to determine who will bring home the NFL Rookie of the Week championship belt for Week 5. The NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Thursday on NFL Now on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

