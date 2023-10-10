Josh Downs nominated for Week 5 Rookie of the Week

Downs had a career day against the Titans, catching all six of his targets for a season-high 97 yards. He led the team in both categories.

Fans can vote for Downs on www.nfl.com/rookies, @NFL on Twitter, and on the NFL Mobile app through Thursday at 12:00 PM ET to determine who will bring home the NFL Rookie of the Week championship belt for Week 5. The NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Thursday on NFL Now on NFL Network and on NFL.com.