Training Camp

How Josh Downs is creating his own NFL legacy separate from his family

Despite his father and uncle both being former NFL players, Downs told the hosts of the Official Colts Podcast that he is focused on making his own name for himself.

Aug 01, 2023 at 06:40 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. - Even before wide receiver Josh Downs was drafted by the Colt, he had already seen firsthand what life in the NFL was like.

"My dad and my uncle both played in the league," Downs said during an interview on the Official Colts Podcast. "So, them kind of already being there [in the NFL] basically made it a precedent for me and I was like, 'I gotta get there too.'"

Just like his son, Gary Downs was selected in the third round by the New York Giants in the 1994 NFL Draft.

His career as a running back spanned six seasons where he played for the Giants, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons until his retirement after the 2000 season.

Listen to Jeffrey Gorman's full interview with Josh Downs. Also, JJ Stankevitz and Larra Overton break down the first week of training camp on the Official Colts Podcast, which you can listen to on:

His uncle was defensive back Dre' Bly, a second-round pick by the Rams during the 1999 Draft.

During his 11-year career, Bly was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2000.

Not content to live off of the reputations of his relatives, Josh said that he wants to show everyone that he is his own man.

"I just want the fans to know that I'm a guy who gives it my all," Downs said. "I feel like me as a player, I can get open on anybody when it's man-to-man. And if it's in zone, I feel like I can get open. I'm just a guy who plays hard for his team and is going to go out there, give it his all and play with a lot of passion."

However, that does not mean that Downs is going to pass on valuable advice as he participates in his first training camp.

"My dad's been here before, so he's telling me to take every day at camp one day at a time," Downs said. "You can't just dwell on the last day or look forward to the next [day] because camp is a tough few practices and a tough month. So, you just got to keep your head on straight, keep going, and keep God first. I think having all of that in my corner helps."

