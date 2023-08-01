How Josh Downs is creating his own NFL legacy separate from his family

Not content to live off of the reputations of his relatives, Josh said that he wants to show everyone that he is his own man.

"I just want the fans to know that I'm a guy who gives it my all," Downs said. "I feel like me as a player, I can get open on anybody when it's man-to-man. And if it's in zone, I feel like I can get open. I'm just a guy who plays hard for his team and is going to go out there, give it his all and play with a lot of passion."

However, that does not mean that Downs is going to pass on valuable advice as he participates in his first training camp.