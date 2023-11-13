5 Colts Things Learned, Week 10: Inside Josh Downs' spectacular catch, DeForest Buckner an unsung hero again, Bernhard Raimann shows out in emotional win over Patriots

2. DeForest Buckner wrecked another game.

While Buckner wasn't credited with a sack, his six total pressures topped the Colts, and he added two quarterback hits and a tackle for a loss. He now has 11 pressures (seventh-most in the NFL in Weeks 9 and 10) and a pass rush win rate of 27.6 percent (second-highest in the NFL) over the last two weeks.

Because Buckner's been so good for so long, sometimes he gets taken for granted by fans or folks outside the Colts' facility (I can assure you: No one takes him for granted on 56th Street). But games like he's had the last two weeks should be a reminder to the NFL universe just how dominant Buckner is.

Before leaving for Frankfurt, I caught up with defensive line coach Nate Ollie, who offered an insightful bit of perspective on what makes Buckner such a great player this deep into his career: His humility.

"He's always striving to do something better, he's always striving to be better," Ollie said. "Like if he gets a sack, that ain't good enough, let me get a sack fumble. If he gets a tackle, it's what could I have done to make it a TFL. He's always striving — it's that 'never got it' mindset."

The other thing Ollie told me about Buckner is how important mental toughness is to his game. Specifically: As a pass rusher, you can't throw nothing but fastballs. Opposing offensive linemen will sit on Buckner's signature rip-and-swim move if he does it too often, so like an elite starting pitcher in baseball, he has to set it up to maximize its impact.

But setting up that move might mean Buckner "loses" a few pass rushing reps. It means, though, that when the Colts need to get pressure on the quarterback in a key spot, Buckner can go to his fastball – or, if he notices the line is sitting on it, go to a changeup off it to still generate pressure.

"You gotta be mentally tough for that," Ollie said.

And on top of who Buckner is – an elite player – he's an even better example for a young Colts defensive line room.