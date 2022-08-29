Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Ranked No. 5 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Two weeks before the 2022 season kicks off, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor earned one final accolade from his spectacular 2021 season.
Taylor was announced as the fifth-best player in the league on NFL Network's Top 100 Player of 2022 rankings revealed Sunday night. The annual rankings are voted on by players, who had an up-close look as Taylor rampaged across the NFL for 1,811 yards and 20 total touchdowns in 2021.
Taylor was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro, won the Bert Bell Award and even garnered some MVP discussion – rare for a running back in today's NFL – during his record-setting sophomore season. At the age of 22, Taylor became the youngest player in NFL history to amass 2,000 yards from scrimmage and score 20 total touchdowns in a season.
Also in 2021: The 552-yard gap between Taylor (1,811 rushing yards) and the No. 2 rusher in the NFL (Nick Chubb – 1,259 yards) was the largest between the league's top and second-leading rusher since 2009.
Taylor is joined by Colts teammates Kenny Moore II (No. 82), DeForest Buckner (No. 66), Quenton Nelson (No. 28) and Shaquille Leonard (No. 18) on this year's list.