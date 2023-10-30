5 Colts Things Learned, Week 8: Pass rush working with coverage, Jonathan Taylor's usage, Josh Downs' eye-opening statistical pace

1. The Colts needed to help their cornerbacks out up front.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner gave a straightforward answer when asked if there was anything different the Colts' front seven could've done to help out a depleted secondary in Week 8.

"We gotta apply more pressure," Buckner said. "Even if it's max protection, we got guys that are still getting one-on-one opportunities so we have to win those one-on-one opportunities, especially when they're down in the secondary. We can't leave those guys out to dry."

Per Pro Football Focus, Saints quarterback Derek Carr was pressured on four of his 28 dropbacks on Sunday. Carr was pressured on 100 dropbacks in Weeks 1-7, the fourth-highest total in the NFL.

"Defensively we didn't get it done," Buckner said. "It's a team sport and we gotta play better complementary football. The offense is scoring points — to me, 27 points is enough points for us to come out with a (win). Crunch time moments, we gotta be on our details, be in our fits. Defensively we didn't get it done today."

Cornerback Tony Brown, though, took ownership for Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed's three explosive catches, including a 59-yard touchdown and a game-sealing 51-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

"As a competitor and as, I feel like I am, a leader on this team, I take full responsibility for the plays that occurred," Brown said. "Great game by the Saints, they had great play calls, Derek Carr, great throws. We gotta get better, I gotta get better as a player."

The point here – no one player or unit is at fault when a defense allows 38 points and 511 yards of offense.