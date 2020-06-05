Friday, Jun 05, 2020 05:00 PM

Jonathan Taylor To 'Take The League By Storm' In 2020?

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor has been ranked No. 1 among rookie running backs in the best situations, according to Pro Football Focus, as well as one of seven NFL rookies who Bleacher Report believes can "take the league by storm" in 2020.

Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

2020-combine-jonathan-taylor-ap
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — It just made too much sense when the Indianapolis Colts selected Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

For a team that had built its offense around the run game and was coming off of one of its most productive seasons on the ground in years, Taylor — one of the most accomplished running backs in college football history — was staring the Colts right in the face, so they traded up three spots to make sure they didn't miss out on drafting him.

Nationally, people immediately loved the fit, as Taylor graced several lists identifying the best picks, the best team-player fits and rookies who can make an immediate impact.

A couple of those most recent lists are from Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, who ranked Taylor No. 1 among the best situations for the NFL's 2020 rookie running backs, and Chris Roling of Bleacher Report, who listed Taylor among seven NFL rookies who can take the league by storm in 2020.

First up, here's what Renner wrote:

"When the Colts moved up to select Taylor at pick No. 41, it was a rare occasion for two reasons. He became the first Colts running back drafted before the fourth round in Chris Ballard's tenure as general manager. That and the fact that Ballard traded up to do so for only the third time in his career tells me all I need to know about how many carries Taylor will command in 2020. He also goes to a Colts offensive line that finished last season ranked third in PFF's offensive line rankings and is the only one of the top five to return all five starters. It's hard to be in a much better situation than that."

As Renner mentioned, the Colts not only taking a running back of Taylor's caliber in the second round, but trading up to get him, means they have big plans for him. You don't invest that rich of draft capital into a position player for them to ride the bench all year.

The potential heavy involvement that Taylor may have is going to be done behind one of the most imposing offensive lines in the NFL; a group that helped the Colts finish No. 7 in rushing last year with 133.1 yards per game (and 1.5 rushing yards per game out of the top-five), and whose 2,130 total rushing yards were among the best in franchise history.

All five of the Colts' starting offensive linemen return in 2020, so there's little question there about change. In 2019, according to PFF, left guard Quenton Nelson's 90.1 run-blocking grade ranked third among all NFL offensive linemen, right tackle Braden Smith's 86.4 grade ranked fifth, center Ryan Kelly's 74.6 ranked 14th, and left tackle Anthony Castonzo's 70.2 ranked 22nd. That means that four of their five linemen were among the NFL's top 25 run blockers.

Between run blocking support from wide receiver Zach Pascal, tight end Jack Doyle and newcomers in fullback Roosevelt Nix and tight Trey Burton, the Colts' run game should keep on rolling in 2020 behind Taylor and Marlon Mack.

----------

Now, let's check out why Roling believes Taylor could "take the league by storm:"

Don't discount Jonathan Taylor in the rookie breakout race at running back.

Taylor always had the feel of a back who could challenge for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Running for 6,174 yards on a 6.7 per-carry average and 50 touchdowns at Wisconsin, with 42 catches as well, he solidified his chances regardless of landing spot.

Then the Indianapolis Colts took him with the 41st pick.

He gets to play behind an elite offensive line headed up by Anthony Castonzo and Quenton Nelson while not being overly threatened by the presence of Marlon Mack, whose performance didn't stop the Colts from addressing his position in the top 50.

While defenses worry about Philip Rivers, T.Y. Hilton and others in a Frank Reich-directed passing attack, Taylor will be free to go to work in three-down fashion. His performance could have the NFL wondering why he wasn't off the board in the first round.

The Colts added a dependable new veteran quarterback this offseason in Philip Rivers. One of the most prolific passers in NFL history, Rivers and wide receivers T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell pose a threat from the Colts' passing attack that should keep defenses from invest too much support in the box toward the run game, leaving fewer defenders for Taylor, Mack and the rest of the Colts' backfield to have to cut through.

With the value the Colts placed in Taylor's selection, it's fair to assume that he'll be "the man" at some point in his career in the Colts backfield.

With the Colts wanting to keep Taylor and Mack as a "one-one punch," if Taylor has the "hot hand," it could certainly lead to plenty of opportunities for him to "take the league by storm in 2020."

Related Content

PFF: Colts Among The Most Improved Pass-Rush Units In NFL
news

PFF: Colts Among The Most Improved Pass-Rush Units In NFL

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he is obsessed with the defensive front, and he is being commended by Pro Football Focus for the job the team did bolstering its pass rush this offseason.
Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN
news

Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts created some very intriguing storylines with their nine-man 2020 NFL Draft class, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who is most interested in the team's three-tiered approach at quarterback.
Getting On The Radar
news

Getting On The Radar

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of college pro days across the country, Isaiah Rodgers had to get creative. And after running a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash in his "virtual pro day" video sent across the league, Rodgers saw his stock rise considerably, all the way to becoming a sixth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts.
DeMichael Harris, Donald Rutledge Listed As Colts UDFAs To Keep An Eye On
news

DeMichael Harris, Donald Rutledge Listed As Colts UDFAs To Keep An Eye On

Wide receiver DeMichael Harris and safety Donald Rutledge have been singled-out by Bleacher Report as two of the Indianapolis Colts' undrafted free agents to watch out for this summer.
PFF: Colts Had One Of NFL's Most Valuable 2020 Draft Classes
news

PFF: Colts Had One Of NFL's Most Valuable 2020 Draft Classes

According to Pro Football Focus, the Indianapolis Colts gathered the fifth-most valuable group of players in the 2020 NFL Draft, based on PFF's "Wins Above Average" metric.
Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow
news

Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed three of their picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class: running back Jonathan Taylor (second round), quarterback Jacob Eason (fourth round) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (sixth round).
Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Picks Robert Windsor, Dezmon Patmon
news

Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Picks Robert Windsor, Dezmon Patmon

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing defensive tackle Robert Windsor, their sixth-round (193rd-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as well as wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, their sixth-round (212th-overall) selection.
Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah Rodgers
news

Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah Rodgers

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, their sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jonathan Taylor Considered A Top Offensive Rookie Of The Year Candidate
news

Jonathan Taylor Considered A Top Offensive Rookie Of The Year Candidate

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named as one of the top contenders for the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to Pro Football Focus.
Colts Sign 2020 Fifth-Round Pick Danny Pinter
news

Colts Sign 2020 Fifth-Round Pick Danny Pinter

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of guard Danny Pinter, their fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Ringer: Colts Are AFC South's Most-Improved Team
news

The Ringer: Colts Are AFC South's Most-Improved Team

The Indianapolis Colts have had a very active and uncharacteristically flashy offseason, but it has The Ringer calling them the AFC South's most-improved squad in 2020.

Advertising