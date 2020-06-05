Jonathan Taylor To 'Take The League By Storm' In 2020?

"When the Colts moved up to select Taylor at pick No. 41, it was a rare occasion for two reasons. He became the first Colts running back drafted before the fourth round in Chris Ballard's tenure as general manager. That and the fact that Ballard traded up to do so for only the third time in his career tells me all I need to know about how many carries Taylor will command in 2020. He also goes to a Colts offensive line that finished last season ranked third in PFF's offensive line rankings and is the only one of the top five to return all five starters. It's hard to be in a much better situation than that."