Jonathan Taylor Considered A Top Offensive Rookie Of The Year Candidate

Spreading The Wealth

Now, to be fair, it's not all smooth sailing for Taylor as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, and that's not a bad thing for him or the team.

The Colts are likely to approach this year's backfield as a committee, as they have a stable of talented backs in Taylor, Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. Taylor and Mack are likely to split early-down work while Hines retains his duties as the Colts' versatile pass-catching back.

"I think sometimes you do it by committee, but everybody has their emphasis," Colts head coach Frank Reich said about the Colts' backfield after the draft. "Everybody knows Nyheim is kind of our go-to scheme-up pass guy. We do some unique things with Nyheim. Jordan has been our number-two back and he's done a very good job. But now with Jonathan into the mix, I really envision that it'll be Jonathan and Marlon really being that one-two punch, them really being the one-two punch. When you look at good teams over the years – it's a long season. It's a grind and when you run the ball as much as we run it, it's really good to be able to change that up. I think their styles will really complement each other very well."

The Colts sharing the wealth and therefore not putting a huge onus on Taylor alone may mean that his numbers don't grab voters' eyes enough to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year against others who are a primary focus of their respective offensive attacks.

In the last 10 years, four running backs have won the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and they all touched the ball quite a bit for their offense.

In 2018, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants touched the ball 352 times for 2,028 total yards and 15 touchdowns. The year before, the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara had 201 touches for for 1,554 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2015 Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams (St. Louis then) had 250 touches for 1,294 yards and 10 TD Finally, in 2013 the Green Bay Packers' Eddie Lacy put up 1,435 yards and 11 touchdowns on 319 touches.

With the exception of Kamara, the previously-mentioned running backs were all the guy for their backfield. That may not happen right away for Taylor in Year 1, even though he could still play a major role.