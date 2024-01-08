Jonathan Taylor nominated for Week 18 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Following Jonathan Taylor's Week 18 performance against the Houston Texans, he was nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. Fans can vote for Taylor on FedEx Players Air and Ground players of the week | NFL.com.

Against the Texans, he rushed for a season-high 188 yards on 30 carries. He also had a 49-yard rushing touchdown. This was his first game with 100-plus rushing yards since Week 10 of the 2022 season.

He joins Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) and Breece Hall (New York Jets) as nominees for the distinction.

For the 2023-24 season, the longest-running NFL sponsor-driven awards will once again proudly work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.