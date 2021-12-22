Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 15

Dec 22, 2021 at 03:37 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

fedex_potw_1920x1080_NE

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Taylor rushed 29 times for 170 yards with one touchdowns in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. He enters Week 6 leading the NFL in rushing attempts (270), rushing yards (1,518) and rushing touchdowns (17).

It's the fourth time Taylor has earned FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors this season. He won the award in Week 6 after rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, in Week 10 for his 119-yard showing in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and in Week 13 for his 143 yards and two touchdowns again against the Texans.

Fans vote for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week each week during the NFL season.

FedEx will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make a $2,000 donation in Taylor and Prescott's names to Historically Black College and Universities. The Thurgood Marshall Fund is the largest organization that exclusively represents the HBCU community; during the 2021 NFL season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

