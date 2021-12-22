Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 15

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Taylor rushed 29 times for 170 yards with one touchdowns in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. He enters Week 6 leading the NFL in rushing attempts (270), rushing yards (1,518) and rushing touchdowns (17).

It's the fourth time Taylor has earned FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors this season. He won the award in Week 6 after rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, in Week 10 for his 119-yard showing in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and in Week 13 for his 143 yards and two touchdowns again against the Texans.

Fans vote for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week each week during the NFL season.