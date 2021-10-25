5 Things Learned: Colts vs. 49ers, Week 7

4. The takeaways keep coming.

From 2010-2020, 66 teams had a turnover differential of plus-nine or better. Fifty-six of those teams made the playoffs (85 percent).

Why plus-nine?

That's the Colts' turnover differential through seven games.

Only the Buffalo Bills (+11) have a better turnover differential than the Colts; the Colts' 16 takeaways are tied with the Bills for the league lead.

And remember that goal of 40 takeaways players talked about in training camp?

The Colts are on pace for 39.

"We talk about this all the time — how many hands do we get on the football at all times during practice, how many balls are we knocking down, how many are we intercepting in practice, how many are we getting out," Reich said. "There's a constant emphasis on it from the coaches, from the players. We talk about it all the time from up front, our double-positive motto and how important that is to winning games. But ultimately it's the credit of the players because it takes playmakers — those are the guys who get the ball out, guys who are playmakers and they're doing a very good job."

5. Don't forget about Mo Alie-Cox.

We dove into Michael Pittman Jr.'s game early Monday morning — he had a hand in all four of the Colts' touchdowns against the 49ers — so if you missed that story, check it out here.

But I want to reserve this last Colts Thing for some appreciation for tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

Alie-Cox caught his team-high fourth touchdown of the season on Sunday, and through seven games he's already doubled his career touchdown total. Alie-Cox has 13 receptions for 177 yards; over his last four games, he has 10 catches for 145 yards, and all four of his touchdowns have come in that span.

The 28-year-old tight end has become one of Wentz's favorite targets in opposing territory, and their chemistry is continuing to trend upward as we near the midpoint of the 2021 season.