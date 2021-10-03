Colts Rediscover Offensive Identity To Claim First Win Of 2021

The Colts ran the ball just nine times in the first half of Sunday's game, but they averaged 5.7 yards per carry on those runs, helping set up a picture-perfect drive to open the second half.

After receiving the kickoff to start the second half, the Colts' very first play from scrimmage in the third quarter was a 38-yard run from Taylor, who would also have run plays of six and nine yards, respectively, later in the drive, which ended with a three-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Alie-Cox to put the Colts up 14-3.

Playing with the lead this time, Indy finished with 33 total rushing attempts for 139 yards, for an average of 4.2 yards per carry. Taylor led the way with 16 carries for 103 yards (6.4 avg.) and that aforementioned touchdown.

"It was big," Reich said of Taylor's performance. "I felt like he's been right on the precipice of breaking out a couple times. So the O-line did a good job. We started out a little bit shaky, (but we) just hung in there and were able to call runs. With the defense playing the way it was playing, we were able to keep calling runs. Jonathan just did a great job. … So we've got to build off of that. I was happy for Jonathan, happy for the O-line, but we've got to build off of it."

Taylor, who was battling a knee injury of his own throughout the week, said after the game he let his teammates knew how much confidence he had in them leading into Sunday's game — from Wentz at quarterback to the wide receivers and tight ends, but especially a resilient offensive line that included Fisher at left tackle, Chris Reed at left guard, Kelly at center, Glowinski at right guard and Julién Davenport at right tackle.

"I was out there going as hard as I possibly could," Taylor said. "And one thing I told Carson and the O-line was I had their back today. Like I said, these past few weeks, we've been playing hard; it's not like we haven't been playing hard. But we just haven't been playing at our best. So just telling those guys, 'Hey, no matter what happens today, I got your back.' Guys were blocking hard for me, and I was able to run hard."

After earning their first win of the season, the Colts were understandably in a celebratory mood as they started their journey home on Sunday. Their offense hopes to keep the run game going heading into next week's game, which will be no easy task against a Baltimore Ravens defense that headed into Week 4 ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing average allowed (3.6).