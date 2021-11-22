5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

1. Inside the numbers of Jonathan Taylor's huge day.

Jonathan Taylor entered Week 11 averaging 5.8 yards per carry — second best in the NFL among running backs.

The Buffalo Bills entered Week 11 allowing an average of 3.8 yards per carry — third best in the NFL.

Taylor averaged 5.8 yards per carry in Week 11.

It might've been easy to forget as Taylor carved up the Bills on Sunday, but Buffalo has — present tense — one of the best defenses in the NFL. As a team, they had only allowed seven rushing touchdowns all season before Taylor had four; Taylor's 23-yard receiving touchdown was the second-longest passing score allowed by the Bills this season.

The Bills had allowed only 19 rushing plays of 10+ yards in their first nine games; the Colts on Sunday had eight.

And the Bills loaded the box with eight or more defenders 11 times outside of goal-to-go situations on Sunday, per Pro Football Focus. Taylor still gained 54 yards — nearly five yards per carry — against fronts designed to limit his effectiveness.

The combination of Taylor, the offensive line and tight ends — Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox had impactful run blocking games — allowed the Colts to continue pounding the run no matter what the Bills did on the other side of the line.

"Establish the line of scrimmage, that was kind of the mindset early," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "The big guys up front did that both in the passing game, and obviously in the running game. Then obviously, we just kept running the ball. The guys did a great job but that was definitely the key, was just establish the line of scrimmage."

So that's why Taylor, after the game, deflected when asked if he was the focal point of the Colts' offensive identity.