Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, is among three running backs nominated for Week 6's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week.

Taylor, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (18 attempts, 101 yards, one touchdown) and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (30 attempts, 140 yards, one touchdown) are the three running back nominees this week. You can vote for Taylor here.