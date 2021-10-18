Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor's 83-yard rush set a Colts franchise record in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. 

Oct 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, is among three running backs nominated for Week 6's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week.

Taylor, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (18 attempts, 101 yards, one touchdown) and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (30 attempts, 140 yards, one touchdown) are the three running back nominees this week. You can vote for Taylor here.

Taylor's 83-yard rush is the longest run in Colts franchise history. Over the last four weeks, Taylor has 365 yards on 55 carries (6.6 yards/attempt) with four touchdowns; he also has eight receptions for 148 yards with a touchdown.

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

The Colts throttled the Houston Texans, 31-3, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 2-4 on the season. Here are five big storylines we learned coming out of the game. 
news

Jonathan Taylor Explodes vs. Texans For Dominant Game, Longest Run In Colts History

Taylor finished with 145 yards on 14 carries in Week 6. 
news

Big Plays, Complementary Football And Finishing Strong Propel Colts To Decisive Win Over Texans

The Colts dominated on both sides of the ball in their 31-3 dismantling of the Houston Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

T.Y. Hilton Gives Colts A 'Spark' In 2021 Debut

A neck surgery sidelined Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for the first five games of the season. But he didn't miss a beat in his 2021 debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans, hauling in a team-best four receptions and 80 yards in the Colts' 31-3 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Texans Week 6

The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans in an AFC South clash this afternoon. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 6 Vs. Houston Texans

T.Y. Hilton is active and will make his season debut Sunday afternoon. 
news

How Colts See T.Y. Hilton's Return From Injured Reserve Providing A Boost: 'Guys Really Rally Around Him'

The Colts activated T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve on Saturday, but his return to practice this week already gave this team a jolt. 
news

Colts Activate T.Y. Hilton Off Injured Reserve, Place K Rodrigo Blankenship On Injured Reserve, Elevate K Michael Badgley And Safety Jordan Lucas To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Hilton is now eligible to make his 2021 season debut on Sunday against the Texans. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Texans, Week 6

Get inside this week's Colts-Texans matchup with a look at Michael Pittman Jr., Kwity Paye, Davis Mills and the possible season debut of T.Y. Hilton. 
news

Colts Rule Rodrigo Blankenship, Andrew Sendejo, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins Out For Week 6 vs. Houston Texans

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Dayo Odeyingbo, Chris Reed, Upcoming Schedule And More Ahead Of Week 6 Game vs. Texans

The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising