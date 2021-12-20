5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

2. Frank Reich's fourth down decisions were key in the Colts' win.

Reich went for it on all three of the Colts' fourth-and-one plays, with Carson Wentz picking up first downs with QB sneaks on all three. Here's how those impacted the game:

Second quarter, 11:13 left, ball on Colts' 44-yard line: The Colts drove for a field goal and took an additional 7:42 off the clock after the conversion.

Third quarter, 6:33 left, ball on Patriots' 38-yard line: Michael Badgley missed a 49-yard field goal and the Colts took an additional two minutes off the clock after the conversion.

Fourth quarter, 5:38 left, ball on Colts' 43-yard line: Rigoberto Sanchez punted to the Patriots' 18-yard line, but the Colts took an additional 1:50 off the clock and forced the Patriots to call two timeouts after the conversion.

The net gain from those three calls was three points, 11 minutes and 32 seconds of additional time of possession and two Patriots second half timeouts. In a tight game against the AFC No. 1 seed, those three calls – and conversions – were massive factors in the Colts' win.

"I was feeling like we got the offensive line and the quarterback to do it and you have to be aggressive," Reich said. "Have to be aggressive. I know it's only half a yard but we were in minus territory, I think, on two of those. Just felt like - we talked about it with George Li and John Park, our analytics guys. We talk these scenarios through all the time. I just kind of had my mind made up that if it was a half-yard or less, we were going no matter what, no matter where it was. Just thought that's what it would take to win the game."

To Wentz's credit, too, picking up those first downs is hardly as simple as just falling forward. The 6-foot-5, 237 pound Wentz has a tremendous feel for QB sneaks – he has 21 first downs on fourth-and-one since 2017, easily the highest total in the NFL (Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott is second with 15; former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is fifth with 11).

"It's just having a knack," Reich said. "There was one if you remember that he went from like two gaps over almost (in the third quarter) but the other two he didn't do that. So, when do you do that? When do you slide? When do you slide over one more gap than normal? When do you just take the first gap and just give the extra surge and think you can get it that way?