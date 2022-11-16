Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 10

After trampling over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10.

Taylor rushed 22 times for 147 yards, highlighted by a 66-yard touchdown, in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The 2021 unanimous first-team AP All-Pro averaged a season-high 6.8 yards per carry, and his 66-yard dash was his longest play of the 2022 season. Taylor also caught two passes for 16 yards.

Taylor now has the fourth-most 100-yard rushing games in Colts history. (14), and according to ESPN Stats & Info he tied Hall of Famer Lenny Moore's franchise record with his fourth rushing touchdown of at least 60 yards.