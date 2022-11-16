Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 10

Taylor rushed 22 times for 147 yards with a 66-yard touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. 

Nov 16, 2022 at 08:30 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

AFC_OFF_POTW_Thumb

After trampling over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10.

Taylor rushed 22 times for 147 yards, highlighted by a 66-yard touchdown, in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The 2021 unanimous first-team AP All-Pro averaged a season-high 6.8 yards per carry, and his 66-yard dash was his longest play of the 2022 season. Taylor also caught two passes for 16 yards.

Taylor now has the fourth-most 100-yard rushing games in Colts history. (14), and according to ESPN Stats & Info he tied Hall of Famer Lenny Moore's franchise record with his fourth rushing touchdown of at least 60 yards.

This is the same time Taylor has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week, along with Week 11 of the 2021 season in which he scored five touchdowns in the Colts' rout of the Buffalo Bills. Taylor was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for both October and November 2021.

Related Content

news

Reid Messer Has North Decatur Running Toward Indianapolis

news

'Edgerrin James: A Football Life' Premieres Friday On NFL Network

NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy.

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

news

How Three Plays At End Of First Half vs. Raiders Gave Parks Frazier, Jeff Saturday, Colts' Offense 'A Lot Of Confidence'

The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising