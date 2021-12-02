Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For November

Taylor scored nine touchdowns and rushed for 556 yards in four November games. 

Dec 02, 2021 at 08:30 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor on Thursday was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, and is the first player in Colts history to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in consecutive months. Taylor was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

The NFL began awarding AFC and NFC player of the month honors in 1986. Taylor is the third player in Colts history to earn two AFC Player of the Month honors in the same season, joining Robert Mathis (2013) and Mike Vanderjagt (2003).

Taylor rushed 88 times for 556 yards (6.3 yards/attempt) with eight rushing touchdowns in November; he added 15 receptions for 71 yards with another touchdown to bring his monthly total to nine. Taylor averaged 22 carries, 139 yards and two touchdowns per game in November.

Taylor's monstrous month was punctuated by his record-setting showing in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Taylor scored five touchdowns in Buffalo – four rushing and one receiving – to set a new Colts record; he set season highs in carries (32) and rushing yards (185) to power the Colts to a 41-15 win over the Bills.

In November, Taylor had 204 more rushing yards than the player with the second-highest monthly total (Cincinnati's Joe Mixon). Taylor's nine total touchdowns were three more than the two players tied for the second-most (Mixon and Los Angeles' Austin Ekeler). And Taylor's 17 explosive rushes – runs of 10 or more yards – are five more than the three players tied for the second-most (Cleveland's Nick Chubb, New England's Rhamondre Stevenson and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts).

Taylor enters December leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,205), rushing touchdowns (14), yards per carry (5.8) and longest rush (83). Starting with Week 12 of the 2020 season and going through Week 12 of 2021 – 17 games – Taylor has 306 carries for 1,856 yards (6.1 yards/attempt) and 24 total touchdowns.

