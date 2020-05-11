John Teerlinck, Former Great Colts Assistant Coach, Passes Away

Teerlinck, a Western Illinois product, was a fifth-round pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 1974 NFL Draft. A defensive tackle, he would play in 20 games with seven starts across the 1974 and 1975 seasons before embarking on his coaching career.

Teerlinck got his start in coaching at Iowa Lakes Community College in 1977, and worked his way up from there, with stops at Eastern Illinois (1978-79) and Illinois (1980-82) before entering the NFL ranks as a defensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns in 1989.

From 1989 through 2012, Teerlinck would guide some of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history as a coach with the Browns (1989-90), Los Angeles Rams (1991), Minnesota Vikings (1992-94), Detroit Lions (1995-96), Denver Broncos (1997-2001) and Colts (2002-12).

Seven of Teerlinck's players would end up with at least 100 career sacks, including Bubba Baker, Chris Doleman, Kevin Greene, John Randle and Neil Smith, and last but not least, the great duo of Freeney and Mathis with the Colts.

Under Teerlinck, Freeney and Mathis would combine to collect 199 combined sacks together through 2012 with the Colts, who would capture the Super Bowl XLI title over the Chicago Bears in the 2006 season.

Teerlinck, in all, would win three Super Bowl titles as an assistant coach: Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII with the Broncos, and XLI with the Colts. Thirty-one of his players earned Pro Bowl honors, while two – Doleman and Randle – have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame; Randle selected Teerlinck to present him at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2010.