John Harbaugh Says Ted Monachino Excels In Run Defense, Pass Pressures

Last year, the Colts allowed 40 pass plays of at least 25 yards and 53 run plays of least 10 rushing yards. Combining those numbers led to a No. 31 ranking in "big plays" allowed in 2015.

Red zone defense (tied for 26th in 2015) is also on Pagano's defensive improvement list.

Personnel wise, the Colts have found their No. 2 cornerback (who excels in not giving up the big play). Thus the focus is now shifted elsewhere.

"We've got to find another inside (linebacker) and continue to develop guys who can rush the passer," Pagano says.

For Monachino, the personal side of life is something that has been a must in his various coaching stops.

Pro Bowl pass rusher Terrell Suggs doesn't hold back in his praise for Monachino's guidance.

Such a bond is something Colts' defenders should expect from their new coordinator.

"This game is based a lot on relationships," Monachino says. "With Terrell, it was always truth and trust.