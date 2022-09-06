John Glenn's John Barron Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 3

John Barron of John Glenn High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Sep 06, 2022 at 03:37 PM
Indianapolis – John Barron of John Glenn High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Barron was nominated and selected for the award after his Falcons improved to 3-0 with a hard-fought 8-3 victory over South Bend Saint Joseph. The Falcons are 3-0 for the first time since 1990.

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 3:

Region 1: Craig Buzea, Crown Point

Region 3: Monte Mawhorter, West Noble

Region 4: Marc Hall, West Central

Region 5: Brady Turner, Madison-Grant

Region 6: Rob Gibson, Owen Valley

Region 7: Brandon Winters, Beech Grove

Region 8: Ryan Lynch, Connersville

Region 9: Scott Buening, Southridge

Region 10: Neil Dittmer, Paoli

This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

