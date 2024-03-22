Joe Flacco ready to support Anthony Richardson and re-unite with Shane Steichen as Colts' backup quarterback

"So I think the fact that he now has both of those things going for him, especially with (Jonathan Taylor) here and the offensive line that's here, I think those things are really important and I think he's developed into the kind of play caller that sees value in both of those things. And that's why when these guys get rolling on offense, it's tough stuff."

Flacco, too, was lured to Indianapolis in part because of the brief crossover he had with Steichen and a few other members of the Colts' coaching staff while on the Eagles' practice squad. There, Flacco worked with Shane Steichen (now the Colts' head coach) and offensive quality control Alex Tanney (now the Colts' passing game coordinator); Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter served as a consultant for the Eagles in 2021 as well.

Those voices, along with quarterback coach Cam Turner, are trusted with scheming an offense for Richardson and helping the young quarterback grow in the early stages of his career. And with Flacco on board, the veteran can be a sounding board and example for Richardson in 2024.