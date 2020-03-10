2020 Colts.com NFL Draft Positional Big Board 1.0

WIDE RECEIVER

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma Denzel Mims, Baylor Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

What a historic class of receivers this truly should be. Speed, size, length, mechanics, leaping ability — this group has everything you could want.

For my money, Jeudy is the top dog of a class that could have several different candidates for that honor. His blend of speed, quickness, hands and technical abilities should lead to a long, fruitful career, and he's drawn comparisons to current and potential future Hall-of-Fame wideouts.

Lamb and Mims bring length, athleticism and the ability to make the spectacular catch that makes it hard to take your eyes off of what they may do next. Aiyuk is somewhat similar to Jeudy as a well-balanced receiver who has quick feet, runs crisp routes and provides electricity after the catch.