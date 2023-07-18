Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay honored by Indiana Black Expo with Rev. Charles Williams Award, donates $1 million to organization

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay was honored last week by Indiana Black Expo with the organization's prestigious Rev. Charles Williams Award, which recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in Indiana through direct service to Black communities.
Irsay, upon receiving the honor, announced a $1 million donation to Indiana Black Expo.
Irsay was honored by Indiana Black Expo alongside ABC news anchor Linsey Davis (Excellence in Media Award), former Pacers guard and Indianapolis native George Hill (Excellence in Sports Award) and actor Richard Roundtree (Living Legend Award). The theme for Indiana Black Expo's 2023 Summer Celebration was "our legacy, our influence, our future."