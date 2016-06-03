Jim Harbaugh Wearing An Andrew Luck Jersey?

INDIANAPOLIS – It's the offseason, so Colts.com takes a look at some tweets from Colts players to get an idea of what they are up to during their down time.
David Parry and Clayton Geathers were up in Fort Wayne on Thursday night for the team's Fan Fest event. Players get out into the community this time of year for a handful of Fan Fest gatherings all over the state, and even in Louisville. The final one of 2016 comes next Thursday in Jasper, with Joe Reitz and Ryan Kelly expected to attend.
The former Colts' gunslinger was back in Indianapolis this week. Harbaugh, now the head coach at the University of Michigan, was hosting a satellite camp for high school football prospects at Bishop Chatard High School in Indy. The Andrew Luck jersey drew the eyes as Harbaugh, who did wear No. 12 in his first season with the Colts, also had Matt Hasselbeck attend Wednesday's camp.
Walk into the Colts' locker room this time of year and you will hear just about everyone's take on the NBA finals. A few Bay Area guys have some rooting interest (Robert Turbin and Matt Overton, to name a couple), but for the most part it's heavy NBA debate on who will win one of the most anticipated Finals in quite some time.