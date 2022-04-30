Pre-Draft Familiarity With Colts Fruitful For Big-Target Tight End Jelani Woods

Woods jumps off the roster with his sheer size, as he's listed at 6-foot-7 and 259 pounds. But he actually entered the college ranks with Oklahoma State as a top-25 prospect at the quarterback position. Late in his redshirt season as a true freshman, however, he was moved to tight end, and over the next three years, over 34 games with 28 starts, he would earn All-Big-12 Honorable Mention honors two times. Woods quickly learned how to use his size as a pass-catcher at Oklahoma State (he had 31 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons), but he also showed he was a willing force as a blocker.

Woods really shot up draft boards after transferring to Virginia, however. In his lone season there in 2021, he earned First-Team All-ACC honors after logging 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. Woods not only earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Game, but he also showed off his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where he clocked a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, had 24 reps on the bench press, and measured in with 34-inch arms.

"Jelani's unique — I'm not gonna lie to you," Colts general manager said of Woods on Friday night after the conclusion of Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. "I think he's got really big upside, both as a receiving tight end and as a blocker. We think he's going to be able to block … he's a unique athlete, and he's a guy that's always open.

"And this kid can run. This kid can really run."

Woods should get a fair shot at significant early playing time with the Colts, who have a void to fill at the tight end position after the recent retirement of Pro Bowler Jack Doyle. While the team still has talent at the position with the returning Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson — along with roster hopefuls Farrod Green, Michael Jacobson, Nikola Kalinic and Eli Wolf — Woods hopes he can bring something unique to the table for the offense.