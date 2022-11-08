5 Things Learned: Why Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Hired Jeff Saturday As Colts' Interim Head Coach

3. Why Saturday decided to take the job.

Saturday admitted it would be an understatement to describe him as "shocked" at the offer to be the Colts' head coach, but underlined his own confidence in his ability to do the job. After talking with his wife, Karen, Saturday considered the opportunity in front of him and jumped at it, knowing the challenge ahead while believing he's the right man to lead the group of players and coaches assembled in Indianapolis.

"I feel fully capable," Saturday said. "I'm excited about the opportunity – eight games. Here's the great part about my career, I came in and nobody expected anything. I'm here and no one expects anything. If it goes well, hopefully it will go extremely well.

"But I have no preconceived notion that I'm going to be some spectacular anything. I know I've got to work hard. I'm auditioning not only for this one, but for 31 others just like everybody else in this game. Make no mistake, the job is win and I know that's what I'm here to do. How can I arm the guys in that locker room and how can I arm those coaches to be the best they can be?

"Again, I believe in them. I wouldn't be here if I didn't, and that was made clear to both Jim and Chris. If I didn't believe in the guys in the room, if I didn't believe in the guys in that locker room, I wouldn't show."

Saturday, while serving as an analyst for ESPN and a consultant for the Colts, said he's long thought about how he might approach things from a coaching perspective if an opportunity were to arise. He's kept an annual sheet of who he thinks the top offensive and defensive coordinators are in the NFL, as well as a running list of coaches he'd want on his staff.

His inspiration for keeping those tabs came from spending time with John Lynch, who did the same thing for team-building while serving as a commentator for FOX Sports after his playing career ended. Lynch, who's in both the Denver Broncos and Denver Broncos' Rings of Honor, has been the San Francisco 49ers' general manager since 2017 (with no prior front office experience) and was named the 2019 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year.

"I don't pretend to be the smartest guy in the room, right? I'm here to make the guys who are really smart even better," Saturday said. "What can I give them? I've been with Hall of Famers, whether that be player or coach, general manager. I've seen great leadership at its pinnacle and I've learned a lot.

"I've gleaned a lot and I continue to try and grow as a leader, but I think that's probably my strongest quality, is I'm a leader of men, I don't shy away from it and excited about it. That's my passion and I love it. Football just so happens to fit that mold. But that's what I love – when I can do the two things I love, I can lead a group of men and coach football, I'm not going to say no to that."

As for how he'll coach, Saturday laid out his philosophy on Monday night.

"I'm excited about the opportunity, I'm excited about working with those men in the locker room, the coaches here and building something special," Saturday said. "It's hard work. There's nothing easy about it. It's hard to win a game in this league. I don't come in with these preconceived ideas of who I'm going to be. I'm going to be who I've always been. I'm going to hold people accountable, I'm not going to demean people.