Five Things Learned

Presented by

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Vikings Week 15

The Colts lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 39-36, to fall to 4-9-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

Dec 18, 2022 at 03:27 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

5_things_learned 1920x1080

1. Jeff Saturday's process in going for it on 4th and 1 was sound.

Let's re-rack the critical situation facing the Colts late in the fourth quarter:

  • Ball on Vikings' 36-yard line
  • Up by 8
  • 2:30 left
  • 4th and 1
  • Vikings have no timeouts left

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday elected to try to pick up the first down instead of having kicker Chase McLaughlin attempt a 53-yard field goal. The call was for Matt Ryan to attempt a quarterback sneak.

Ryan, as we know, was stopped short of the line to gain; on the next play, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rumbled 64 yards on a screen for a touchdown, which set up the game-tying two-point conversion.

But Saturday's thought process was sound, and one big reason why: Ryan was three for three in converting fourth-and-one quarterback sneaks into first downs this season, two of which came with Saturday as interim head coach.

If Ryan converts that sneak into a first down – the play was blown dead before he could make a final lunge across the line to gain – the Colts have a fresh set of downs with the Vikings holding no timeouts.

"The game is over if we get fourth-and-inches," Saturday said. "I'll never back down from that call, I can assure you. I loved where we were. I felt like that was how we were going to close the game out, and unfortunately, we didn't do it."

2. Jonathan Taylor sustained an ankle injury.

Taylor left the game with an ankle injury early in the first quarter, and Saturday said it's the same ankle that's nagged the third-year running back all season.

As of Sunday afternoon, Saturday said he and the Colts' training staff hadn't yet huddled to determine what's next for Taylor, who has 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries (4.5 yards/attempt) in 2022.

"We'll do whatever is in the best interest of JT and his health and that's for every player," Saturday said. "It doesn't matter who it is or what time of year it is. It's whatever is the best for those guys and for them. That's the direction we'll go."

With Taylor out, Zack Moss – who was acquired from the Buffalo Bills along with a conditional sixth-round pick for Nyheim Hines last month – carried 24 times for 81 yards, and Deon Jackson gained 55 yards on 13 attempts.

3. Missed tackles hurt the Colts' defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Colts' defense combined to miss nine tackles after halftime – more than Gus Bradley's group has missed in nine full games this season.

That was one part of how the Colts allowed the Vikings to score 39 points in the final 40 minutes of the game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 28 of 42 passes for 417 yards with four touchdowns after halftime, and the Vikings turned all four of their trips to the red zone into touchdowns in the second half and overtime.

"We missed some tackles, they made more plays than we did," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Simple as that. I can't put my finger on one thing. They made more plays than we did in the second half."

Game Photos: Colts at Vikings, Week 15

The Colts take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In-Game_Photo_Gallery_1217_MIN
1 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_001
2 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_002
3 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_003
4 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_004
5 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_005
6 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_006
7 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_007
8 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_009
9 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_010
10 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_011
11 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_012
12 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_013
13 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_014
14 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_015
15 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_016
16 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_017
17 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_018
18 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_019
19 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_020
20 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_021
21 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_022
22 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_023
23 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_025
24 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_026
25 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_027
26 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_028
27 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_029
28 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_030
29 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_031
30 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_032
31 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_033
32 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_034
33 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_035
34 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_036
35 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_037
36 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_038
37 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_039
38 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_041
39 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_042
40 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_043
41 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_044
42 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_045
43 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_046
44 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_047
45 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_048
46 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_049
47 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_050
48 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_051
49 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_052
50 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_053
51 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_054
52 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_055
53 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_056
54 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_057
55 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_058
56 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_059
57 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_060
58 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_061
59 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_062
60 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_063
61 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_064
62 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_065
63 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_066
64 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_067
65 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_068
66 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_069
67 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_070
68 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_071
69 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_072
70 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_073
71 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_074
72 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_075
73 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_076
74 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_077
75 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_078
76 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_079
77 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_080
78 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_081
79 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_082
80 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_083
81 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_084
82 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_085
83 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_086
84 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_087
85 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_088
86 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_089
87 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_090
88 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_091
89 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_092
90 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_093
91 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_094
92 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_095
93 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_096
94 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_098
95 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_099
96 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_100
97 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_101
98 / 99
1216_MIN_InGame_097
99 / 99
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Missed opportunities in the red zone early came back to haunt the Colts late.

Despite scoring 36 points, the Colts managed only one offensive touchdown on Saturday. But it wasn't for a lack of opportunity – the Colts had four drives reach the red zone against the Vikings and converted only one into a touchdown, when Ryan found running back Deon Jackson for a one-yard score in the first quarter.

The other three drives ended with short field goals of 26, 26 and 27 yards. And while it may not have felt like those would matter much at halftime – when the Colts held a 33-0 lead – those were missed opportunities, and they wound up keeping the door cracked open for the Vikings just enough.

"It's more of the same, when you have your opportunities to finish drives with touchdowns, speaking from the offensive perspective even early in games," Ryan said. "When you get those chances, you've got to be opportunistic and ultimately we didn't make enough plays to get the job done. We didn't make enough plays at the right time. When you have chances to put people away, we've got to do a better job than we've done up to this point."

5. The Colts might've found something with Dallis Flowers as a kick returner.

One bright spot to close this out: Flowers, the undrafted free agent rookie from Pittsburg State, returned five kicks for 175 yards – an average of 35 yards per return. He had returns of 48 and 49 yards, In Week 12, Flowers had an 89-yard kick return – the fourth-longest kick return in 2022 – and way back in August, he had a 53-yard return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Colts' final preseason game. Flowers possesses explosive speed and good vision, and has an impressive feel for where and how to attack opposing kick coverage units.

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Cowboys Week 13

The Colts lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 54-19, to fall to 4-8-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Steelers Week 12

The Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-17, to fall to 4-7-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium:

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Eagles, Week 11

The Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, in Week 11 to fall to 4-6-1 on the 2022 season. Here are five things we learned on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Raiders, Week 10: Jeff Saturday's Impact, Matt Ryan's Wheels And Clutch Plays By Defense

The Colts beat the Raiders, 25-20, in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim head coach. Here are five big thing we learned in Week 10.

news

5 Things Learned: Why Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Hired Jeff Saturday As Colts' Interim Head Coach

The Colts on Monday parted ways with Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. On Monday evening, Saturday, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard discussed why the changes were made, and what their expectations are for the rest of the 2022 season.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Commanders Week 8

The Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, 17-16, on Sunday to fall to 3-4-1 on the season.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Titans Week 7

The Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans, 19-10, on Sunday to fall to 3-3-1 on the season.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 6

The Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-27, on Sunday to improve to 3-2-1 on the season.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Broncos Week 5

The Colts beat the Broncos, 12-9, on Thursday night in Denver thanks to outstanding defense, a couple of clutch late-game drives by the offense and four high-pressure field goals by kicker Chase McLaughlin.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Titans Week 4

The Colts did some good things on offense and defense, but lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and fell, 24-17, to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Chiefs Week 3

The Colts stymied one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in the NFL and got key contributions from a number of rookies in their 20-17 Week 3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising