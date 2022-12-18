5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Vikings Week 15

4. Missed opportunities in the red zone early came back to haunt the Colts late.

Despite scoring 36 points, the Colts managed only one offensive touchdown on Saturday. But it wasn't for a lack of opportunity – the Colts had four drives reach the red zone against the Vikings and converted only one into a touchdown, when Ryan found running back Deon Jackson for a one-yard score in the first quarter.

The other three drives ended with short field goals of 26, 26 and 27 yards. And while it may not have felt like those would matter much at halftime – when the Colts held a 33-0 lead – those were missed opportunities, and they wound up keeping the door cracked open for the Vikings just enough.

"It's more of the same, when you have your opportunities to finish drives with touchdowns, speaking from the offensive perspective even early in games," Ryan said. "When you get those chances, you've got to be opportunistic and ultimately we didn't make enough plays to get the job done. We didn't make enough plays at the right time. When you have chances to put people away, we've got to do a better job than we've done up to this point."

5. The Colts might've found something with Dallis Flowers as a kick returner.