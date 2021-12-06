Colts Sign QB James Morgan To Practice Squad, Release WR Isaiah McKoy From Practice Squad

Morgan, 6-4, 229 pounds, spent time on the practice squads of the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers this season. As a rookie in 2020, he spent the entire season on the Jets' active roster but did not see game action. Morgan was originally selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 44 career games at Florida International (2018-19) and Bowling Green (2016-17) and completed 699-of-1,221 passes for 8,654 yards with 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. Morgan also registered three rushing touchdowns.