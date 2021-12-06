Colts Sign QB James Morgan To Practice Squad, Release WR Isaiah McKoy From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad and released wide receiver Isaiah McKoy from the practice squad.
Morgan, 6-4, 229 pounds, spent time on the practice squads of the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers this season. As a rookie in 2020, he spent the entire season on the Jets' active roster but did not see game action. Morgan was originally selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 44 career games at Florida International (2018-19) and Bowling Green (2016-17) and completed 699-of-1,221 passes for 8,654 yards with 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. Morgan also registered three rushing touchdowns.
McKoy, 6-3, 182 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on November 23. He participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2021. Collegiately, McKoy played in 26 career games at Kent State (2018-20) and compiled 124 receptions for 1,748 yards and 16 touchdowns.